Thursday, November 10, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Spotify rolls out new Apple Watch app- All you need to know

Spotify rolls out new Apple Watch app- All you need to know

Spotify has started rolling out the new Apple Watch application, with larger controls and swipe gestures. The new app update will enable the users to easily browse and choose their favourite music and podcasts in 'Your Library', the company stated in a blog post.

IANS Reported By: IANS Noida Published on: November 10, 2022 17:15 IST
Spotify
Image Source : PIXABAY Spotify

Spotify, a leading music streaming platform has started rolling out the new Apple Watch application, with larger controls and swipe gestures.

The new update will enable the users to easily browse and choose their favourite music and podcasts in 'Your Library', the company stated in a blog post.

Moreover, the new update will let users quickly download music for offline listening from the watch itself.

It offers "new sleek design with larger artwork, animations", and useful additions like the ability to swipe to like a song.

"It is also super easy to spot new episodes marked with a blue dot, so you will never miss fresh episodes from your favourite creators," Spotify said.

The music streaming platform has mentioned that the users will have to make sure to update the application to the latest version.

Related Stories
Spotify introduces Community feature: Now see what your friends' are playing

Spotify introduces Community feature: Now see what your friends' are playing

Spotify Podcast: This new programme will elevate the budding podcasters in India

Spotify Podcast: This new programme will elevate the budding podcasters in India

Spotify to add new tools to in-app podcasts: Know-more

Spotify to add new tools to in-app podcasts: Know-more

Spotify adds a real-time lyrics feature for Nest Hub: Know how to use this feature

Spotify adds a real-time lyrics feature for Nest Hub: Know how to use this feature

Spotify Update: Video podcasts featured added and these countries could use it

Spotify Update: Video podcasts featured added and these countries could use it

After Netflix and Spotify, Meta plans to layoff: Why?

After Netflix and Spotify, Meta plans to layoff: Why?

TikTok Music app set to challenge Spotify and Apple: Know-how?

TikTok Music app set to challenge Spotify and Apple: Know-how?

Spotify Premium to get individual Shuffle, Play buttons: Know how it works

Spotify Premium to get individual Shuffle, Play buttons: Know how it works

Spotify brings new look to the home screen: Know about the music and podcast section

Spotify brings new look to the home screen: Know about the music and podcast section

Spotify Update: You can now post audio reactions to music playlists- Know how?

Spotify Update: You can now post audio reactions to music playlists- Know how?

Spotify kills 11 original podcasts, lays off around 5% staff

Spotify kills 11 original podcasts, lays off around 5% staff

Spotify has brought its 'Tap' shortcut to Meta's Ray-Ban Stories sunglasses. By pressing and holding on the side of the glasses, users can instantly start playing music on their phones.

The platform can also be used in the ambient mode on Amazon's 'Fire TV Omni QLED' televisions, to let subscribers explore recommendations or "flick through albums, songs, and playlists using the remote control". the company said.

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News