Spotify rolls out new Apple Watch app- All you need to know

Spotify, a leading music streaming platform has started rolling out the new Apple Watch application, with larger controls and swipe gestures.

The new update will enable the users to easily browse and choose their favourite music and podcasts in 'Your Library', the company stated in a blog post.

Moreover, the new update will let users quickly download music for offline listening from the watch itself.

It offers "new sleek design with larger artwork, animations", and useful additions like the ability to swipe to like a song.

"It is also super easy to spot new episodes marked with a blue dot, so you will never miss fresh episodes from your favourite creators," Spotify said.

The music streaming platform has mentioned that the users will have to make sure to update the application to the latest version.

Spotify has brought its 'Tap' shortcut to Meta's Ray-Ban Stories sunglasses. By pressing and holding on the side of the glasses, users can instantly start playing music on their phones.

The platform can also be used in the ambient mode on Amazon's 'Fire TV Omni QLED' televisions, to let subscribers explore recommendations or "flick through albums, songs, and playlists using the remote control". the company said.

