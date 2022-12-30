Microsoft reveals its best Xbox games of 2022

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Xbox

As 2022 is a day away from coming to an end, Microsoft has revealed its best Xbox games of 2022 that gamers would like to have 0their hands-on to wrap up the year.

Image Source : PIXABAYXbox

ALSO READ: Here are the top 6 racing games you must try this month

Starting with the racing game of the year, the latest edition of the "Forza Horizon 5 Hot Wheels" has been specially enhanced for Xbox Series;X/S. With photorealistic graphics, authentic sounds, a life-like environment, and immense detailing, it sets the tone for next-gen gaming.

Image Source : PIXABAYXbox

ALSO READ: Call of Duty: Warzone 2- How to earn cash during the gameplay?

The next in the line is "Sea of Thieves", which lets gamers sail the open seas as a pirate with fellow shipmates, looting islands, tackling a gigantic Kraken, and sinking other ships.

"Grounded", which tells the story of a shrunken teenager trying to return to normal size while navigating Grounded's reactive world, is one of the best survival games of the year, the company mentioned.

ALSO READ: Microsoft to raise Xbox first-party game prices in 2023

Image Source : PIXABAYXbox

With new creatures, locations, and surprises, it puts gamers' creative skills to the test.

"Gears 5", packed with horror, action, and power gives gamers the satisfaction of a quick reload, also the captivating storytelling, shooting mechanics, and excellent graphics give the game an edge.

ALSO READ: Seagate introduces special edition hard drives and SSDs inspired by Marvel, Star Wars and more

The third-person shooter game is the sixth entry in the franchise and direct sequel to Gears of War 4, continuing the story of the Coalition of Ordered Government's (COG) fight against an enemy force -- the Swarm.

Image Source : PIXABAYXbox

Lastly, a murder mystery game, "Pentiment", inspired by medieval art and weaves an unmatched narrative, lets players shape their character into anything from a pious theologian to a rebellious hooligan in 16th-century Italy.

Diving deep into history, this game has charm and appeal from and for the ages, said the company.

Latest Technology News