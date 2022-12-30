Why Samsung hired an ex-Mercedes designer to lead its MX design team?

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Hubert H. Lee, Samsung

Samsung Electronics has announced that it has hired former chief design officer of Mercedes-Benz China, Hubert H. Lee, as executive vice-president (EVP) and head of its MX (Mobile eXperience) design team. Lee brings more than two decades of design and leadership experience with him to Samsung, the tech giant said in a blog post. ALSO READ: Global foldable smartphone shipments to reach 22.7 million units in 2023

At Mercedes-Benz, Lee was credited with leading numerous design projects and won multiple awards for his leadership of the company's design teams in China and the United States. In his new role at Samsung, Lee will oversee the MX design team, which is in charge of creating Galaxy products like the S Series, Z Series, Galaxy Tab, Galaxy Watch and more. ALSO READ: CES 2023: Samsung to unveil new refrigerator with a larger screen

His innovative perspective will help "shape the look and feel of Galaxy, building on the distinct design ethos that users know and love", the company said.

"Samsung is known for building some of the world's most beautiful products with designs that have transformed the mobile industry," said Lee.

"I am excited to join a company that is on the bleeding edge of mobile innovation and lead the team responsible for creating new mobile experiences through the art of design," he added.

