CES 2023: Samsung to unveil new refrigerator with larger screen

Samsung Electronics has introduced a new 'Bespoke Refrigerator Family Hub Plus', which is equipped with a larger touchscreen display. The company is going to unveil the new refrigerator at CES 2023, which is the largest exhibition, scheduled to start on January 5, 2023, at Las Vegas, USA. ALSO READ: CES 2023: LG Innotek to reveal new camera module in January- All you need to know

At 32 inches, it features a much larger display than the 21.5-inch screen which was seen in the previous generations of Samsung Family Hub refrigerators. ALSO READ: CES 2023: Samsung to showcase innovative projects in January

The new Family Hub has been enhanced to allow users to enjoy the "Samsung TV Plus" service, which allows users to watch approximately 190 US TV channels and approximately 80 Korean TV channels for free in "PIP (Picture in Picture) mode", according to the company. ALSO READ: Reliance Jio launches True 5G services in 11 cities, terms it 'largest multi-state rollout' so far

"Samsung Electronics newly introduced Bespoke Refrigerator Family Hub provides a vastly expanded experience as much as the larger screen. We will lead the innovation and evolution of refrigerators by reflecting style trends," Junhwa Lee, vice president of Samsung Electronics' home appliance division, said in a statement.

The integrated SmartThings hub controls and monitors multiple SmartThings devices and supports six SmartThings Home Life services -- Air Care, Home Care, Pet Care, Clothing Care, Energy, and Cooking, said the company.

The Amazon Your Essentials service is also supported by the new refrigerator, allowing users to order frequently purchased products and groceries via a widget on its touchscreen display.

Since the SmartThings hub is built-in, users can use the refrigerator as a home IoT hub by controlling lights, blinds, switches, motion detection sensors, and door open sensors from various companies with the Family Hub, the company added.

