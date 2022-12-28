Wednesday, December 28, 2022
     
Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. CES 2023: LG Innotek to reveal new camera module in January- All you need to know

CES 2023: LG Innotek to reveal new camera module in January- All you need to know

LG Innotek has announced to introduction of a new 'optical telephoto zoom camera module' at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023. The company also mentioned that it is working closely with Qualcomm Technologies "to optimise software for an optical continuous zoom".

Reported By : IANS Edited By : Saumya Nigam | Noida
Updated on: December 28, 2022 13:13 IST
LG Innotek
Image Source : LG INNOTEK LG Innotek

 LG Innotek, a major supplier of mobile camera modules have announced that it will introduce a new 'optical telephoto zoom camera module' at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023.

ALSO READ: Jio's 5g services now available at major locations across Delhi-NCR

The module is a micro-component created for smartphones by integrating the telescopic camera functions that were typically applied to the professional camera such as digital single lens reflex (DSLR) and mirrorless cameras, the company said in a blog post on Monday.

India Tv - LG Innotek

Image Source : LG INNOTEK LG Innotek

ALSO READ: Jio True 5G: Gujarat becomes the 1st state with 5G service across all the districts

It will be mounted on the back side of the smartphone to enable the image and video to be taken without sacrificing image quality even when zooming from a long distance.

"By applying LG Innotech's optical telephoto zoom camera module to the smartphone, optical zoom filming is possible in the high-magnification of 4-9 times section," the company said.

Related Stories
LG Display set to show-off transparent OLED screens at CES 2022

LG Display set to show-off transparent OLED screens at CES 2022

OnePlus, AMD, MSI will not attend 'CES 2022' in-person (Ld): Omicron threat

OnePlus, AMD, MSI will not attend 'CES 2022' in-person (Ld): Omicron threat

Samsung promotes Lee Young-hee as the first female President- Know her role

Samsung promotes Lee Young-hee as the first female President- Know her role

Is Samsung working on making a new team for making its own chips

Is Samsung working on making a new team for making its own chips

Samsung launches 2 Galaxy smartphones starting from Rs 9,299

Samsung launches 2 Galaxy smartphones starting from Rs 9,299

Google, Samsung's Health Connect might integrate into Android 14

Google, Samsung's Health Connect might integrate into Android 14

Samsung Galaxy S23 series to launch on February 1: All you need to know

Samsung Galaxy S23 series to launch on February 1: All you need to know

Samsung reportedly developing special OLED panels for new iPads

Samsung reportedly developing special OLED panels for new iPads

WhatsApp will not support these Samsung smartphones anymore!

WhatsApp will not support these Samsung smartphones anymore!

CES 2023: LG Innotek to reveal new camera module in January- All you need to know

CES 2023: LG Innotek to reveal new camera module in January- All you need to know

Digital zoom magnifies the size of the image to have serious quality degradation, whereas the optical zoom camera moves the lens directly to zoom the subject which maintains high image quality.

The existing 'fixed zoom module' "enables optical zoom camera filming only in the specific magnification, and digital zoom is applied to other magnification sections".

"The demand for optical zoom module by global customers are increasing, and LG Innotek's strategy is to preoccupy the market quickly by emphasising the differentiated technology," the company said.

LG Innotek also mentioned that it is working closely with Qualcomm Technologies "to optimise software for an optical continuous zoom that will be applied to the new premium Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform".

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News