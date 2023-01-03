POCO India launches POCO C50, starting at Rs 6,249: Know the availability, specs and more

Follow us on Image Source : POCO POCO C50

POCO, one of the consumer technology brands of India has announced the launch of POCO C50. The company has unveiled its most affordable smartphone- POCO C50 which will be available for Rs 6,249 for the 2GB+32GB variant and Rs 6,999 for the 3GB+32GB variant. The device will go on sale via Flipkart from 10 January onwards.

The new entry-level smartphone from the company is the latest addition to the POCO C-series which claims to take the experience to another new level with its design, 8MP dual AI camera, and 5000mAh battery.

Features of POCO C50

The handset features a 6.52 inches HD+ display with 720X1600 resolution and is powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 processor. The device offers an added security feature with a fast rear fingerprint sensor.

Powered by MediaTek Helio A22 chipset, POCO C50 delivers high performance, long battery life and enhanced camera performance. Further, the support of LPDDR4X RAM delivers sustained high performance. Complementing its hardware, POCO C50 empowers its users with a hassle-free experience with Android 12 Go Edition.

The handset will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery which could last for the day, claimed POCO. The smartphone supports a 10W fast charging, which guarantees endless fun for binge-watching, listening to music, long gaming hours and more.

On the camera front, the new entrant in the C-series lineup features an 8MP AI dual camera setup along with a 5MP front snapper, which claims to capture crisp and vibrant photographs in all lighting conditions. The smartphone also comes with a no-compromise video experience with 1080p @ 30fps. Further, it comes with a wide range of photography and videography features and modes, enabling the users to capture moments with precision and clarity, claims POCO.

The new C50 comes with a ‘premium leather-like finesse at the back panel and has a splashproof and dust-resistant coating.

Himanshu Tandon, Country Head, POCO India said, “We at POCO India are excited to launch the first product for 2023 - POCO C50 and it is here to let the consumers #SlayAllDay. Strengthening our position in the sub-10K segment, the latest addition to the C-series portfolio is a perfect blend of the enhanced display, software, gaming, and camera experience. After the resounding success of POCO C3 and POCO C31, the launch of POCO C50 is a testimony to taking the user experience a notch higher. We are confident that it will be a market disruptor and will further redefine the smartphone experience. "

Price and Availability

POCO C50 will be available in two storage variants:

2GB RAM and 32GB storage at Rs 6,249

3GB RAM and 32GB storage at Rs 6,999

The handset is available in two exciting colours- Royal Blue and Country Green.

