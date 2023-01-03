CES 2023: Will Samsung showcase a foldable plus slidable display?

Follow us on Image Source : CES 2023 CES 2023

Samsung will reportedly showcase the world's first foldable plus slidable OLED panel at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023, which is taking place from 5th to 8th January 2023 in Las Vegas.

ALSO READ: Is Swiggy planning to lay off staff because of the losses?

As per SamMobile's report, the tech giant is likely to call it a hybrid panel.

Further, the report said, "once this screen is folded open, an additional part of the screen comes out when it is slid open".

ALSO READ: CES 2023: This smart ring for women will track their health

The panel is expected to have a diagonal measurement of 8 inches when fully folded and 10 inches when it is unfolded. Additionally, the hybrid OLED panel is likely to measure 12.4 inches when completely unfolded and slid open.

ALSO READ: POCO India launches POCO C50, starting at Rs 6,249: Know the availability, specs and more

The company might be testing this panel for devices that can turn from smartphones to tablets and laptops according to the user's need, the report said.

Meanwhile, in September last year, Samsung Display and chip-maker Intel revealed the world's first 17-inch slidable display for PCs that slides seamlessly, not unfolds.

Samsung Display CEO JS Choi displayed a prototype PC that slides from a 13-inch tablet into a 17-inch display, with a flexible display and a sliding mechanism.

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News