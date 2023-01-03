Tuesday, January 03, 2023
     
Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. CES 2023: Will Samsung showcase a foldable plus slidable display?

CES 2023: Will Samsung showcase a foldable plus slidable display?

The company might be testing this panel for devices that can turn from smartphones to tablets and laptops according to the user's need, the report said. Meanwhile, in September last year, Samsung Display and chip-maker Intel revealed the world's first 17-inch slidable display for PCs.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 Noida Published on: January 03, 2023 14:56 IST
CES 2023
Image Source : CES 2023 CES 2023

Samsung will reportedly showcase the world's first foldable plus slidable OLED panel at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023, which is taking place from 5th to 8th January 2023 in Las Vegas. 

ALSO READ: Is Swiggy planning to lay off staff because of the losses?

 

As per SamMobile's report, the tech giant is likely to call it a hybrid panel. 

Further, the report said, "once this screen is folded open, an additional part of the screen comes out when it is slid open".

ALSO READ: CES 2023: This smart ring for women will track their health

 

The panel is expected to have a diagonal measurement of 8 inches when fully folded and 10 inches when it is unfolded. Additionally, the hybrid OLED panel is likely to measure 12.4 inches when completely unfolded and slid open.

ALSO READ: POCO India launches POCO C50, starting at Rs 6,249: Know the availability, specs and more

Related Stories
Samsung Galaxy S23 series to launch on February 1: All you need to know

Samsung Galaxy S23 series to launch on February 1: All you need to know

Samsung reportedly developing special OLED panels for new iPads

Samsung reportedly developing special OLED panels for new iPads

WhatsApp will not support these Samsung smartphones anymore!

WhatsApp will not support these Samsung smartphones anymore!

Samsung Galaxy F04 to launch in January: Know more

Samsung Galaxy F04 to launch in January: Know more

Global foldable smartphone shipments to reach 22.7 million units in 2023

Global foldable smartphone shipments to reach 22.7 million units in 2023

CES 2023: Samsung to unveil new refrigerator with larger screen

CES 2023: Samsung to unveil new refrigerator with larger screen

Why is Samsung working on improving the camera sensors?

Why is Samsung working on improving the camera sensors?

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro Review: Perfect Premium Buds under 20K

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro Review: Perfect Premium Buds under 20K

Why Samsung hired an ex-Mercedes designer to lead its MX design team?

Why Samsung hired an ex-Mercedes designer to lead its MX design team?

CES 2023: This smart ring for women will track their health

CES 2023: This smart ring for women will track their health

 

The company might be testing this panel for devices that can turn from smartphones to tablets and laptops according to the user's need, the report said.

Meanwhile, in September last year, Samsung Display and chip-maker Intel revealed the world's first 17-inch slidable display for PCs that slides seamlessly, not unfolds.

Samsung Display CEO JS Choi displayed a prototype PC that slides from a 13-inch tablet into a 17-inch display, with a flexible display and a sliding mechanism.

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News