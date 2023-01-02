Monday, January 02, 2023
     
  CES 2023: This smart ring for women will track their health

CES 2023: This smart ring for women will track their health

Evie is expected to be showcased during the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023 along with a demo highlighting its features. It will combine health and wellness metrics to give a full picture of woman's health like resting heart rate, heart rate variability, SpO2, respiration rate and more

Reported By : IANS Edited By : Saumya Nigam | Noida
Published on: January 02, 2023 19:08 IST
Movano Health
Image Source : FILE Movano Health

Movano Health, a healthcare solutions company has revealed its smart ring named 'Evie', which has been designed specifically for women, providing them with their health data such as heart rate and oxygen level.

"(The) company plans to file for Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance of a new wearable that provides women with medical grade data and personalized actionable insights to track and manage overall health," Movano Health said in a statement.

Evie is expected to combine health and wellness metrics to give a full picture of one's health including resting heart rate, heart rate variability, SpO2, respiration rate and skin temperature variability.

Moreover, it is also likely to provide period and ovulation tracking, menstrual symptom tracking, activity profile, and much more.

This data will be delivered through a mobile application which aims to simplify how data is presented, by avoiding complex graphs and charts.

"As a medical device, Evie will go beyond the status quo of other wearables on the market, and we believe it has the power to transform women's lives and overall health," said Dr John Mastrototaro, CEO, of Movano Health.

"We are bringing together medical-grade biometric data and insights in a comfortable and contemporary wearable that allows women to take ownership of their unique health journey," he added.

Evie is expected to be showcased during the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023 along with a demo highlighting its features.

"The smart ring is expected to cost under $300 with no added monthly subscription fees and will be available in 2023," the company said.

