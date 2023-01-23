Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Google Fixes 5G Bug with Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2.1 Update for Pixel Devices

Google has just released a surprise update for its Pixel devices that are enrolled in the Android 13 Beta program. The Android 13 Quarterly Platform Release (QPR) 2 Beta 2.1 was released ahead of schedule, on January 21st, to fix some bugs that were affecting the device. ALSO READ: Galaxy Unpacked Event: New teaser video surfaced highlighting space zoom, night mode capabilities and more

The update, which is only 9MB, includes two important bug fixes. One fix addresses an issue that prevented devices from connecting to 5G networks, even when they were available. The second fix resolves a bug where devices were unable to drop an existing Bluetooth connection, even an encrypted one, after receiving a command to disable the encryption layer for that connection. ALSO READ: Samsung to bring its streaming app to 3rd-party TVs

All Pixel devices eligible for the update that has the build number T2B2.221216.008 and are enrolled in the Android 13 QPR Beta Program can now download it. Pixel 4a, Pixel 4A (5G), Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro are included in this. If your device is already enrolled in the Beta program, you can simply go to Settings > System > System update to download the update.

For those who are interested in joining the Android 13 QPR2 Beta Program, you can visit this link and select your Pixel device from the list. Once you do that and see a button labelled "Opt-in", tap it and follow the directions. However, keep in mind that you will need to wipe your phone after joining the program in order to leave the Beta phase.

Latest Technology News