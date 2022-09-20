Flipkart Big Billion Days: Nothing Phone 1 is available at great discount and offers- Know more

Follow us on Image Source : FLIPKART Nothing Phone (1)

Flipkart’s Big Billion Days: Nothing Phone (1) was launched in July 2022, and in a very short span of time, the brand becomes. The Nothing Phone (1) was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 33,999, and later the product’s price got upscaled by Rs 1,000 for three across all three variants that were announced by the UK-based company. ALSO, READ: Flipkart 'Big Billion Days' festive sales to run from Sep 23-30: Read to know the best offers and discount

In the Big Billion Days (BBD) sale on Flipkart which is set to begin on September 23, the company has stated and listed a banner ad showcasing the offer for the day, which states that Phone (1) will be available at a discounted price of Rs 5,000- which will make it around Rs 28,999. The handset will be available to purchase from Flipkart on September 22 and the offer is liable to Flipkart Plus members.

ALSO READ: Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 to go live on September 23: Offers, discounts and more

Nothing and Flipkart has come up with more ways to avail the new smartphone-

The flagship Phone (1) will be offered as part of the Catch Me If You Can Sale which got started today at 12noon. The sale was tipped through the banner on the home page of the aggregator

The smartphone will be priced at Rs 25,999- and the mentioned price includes bank offers and an exchange incentive for the Phone (1) of up to Rs 3,000.

Nothing Phone (1) Features

The Phone (1) features a 6.55-inch OLED Full HD+ display and is guarded with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The phone comes with a corner punch hole notch for the selfie shooter and the mid-ranged smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. The device comes with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage and runs on 12GB of RAM.

Image Source : NOTHING Nothing Phone (1)

The smartphone is based on the Android 12 operating system which has been layered with the Nothing OS which gives a very different and unique look to the smartphone’s usage. Regarding the Android updates, Nothing has stated that it will provide three years of Android updates to the Phone 1 device, and the company further intends to release the Android 13 variant by 2023.

Image Source : NOTHING Nothing Phone (1)

On the camera front, the new Phone 1 comes with a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor with OIS is part of a dual-rear camera system. Another camera with a 50MP Samsung JN1 ultra-wide-angle lens, along with an LED flashlight for a brighter photo experience in the low light situation. On the front, the smartphone has a 16MP shooter and on the battery side, the Phone (1) comes with a 4,500mAh battery capacity which delivered around 18 hours of heavy usage time (with social media and binge watch). The company has further claimed that the flagshipped smartphone supports 5W reverse wireless charging, 33W wired fast charging and 15W Qi wireless charging. But the sad part is that the Nothing Phone (1) box does not incorporate a charging adapter and comes with just a dual C-Type cord for the charging. This certainly directs us to think how Nothing has been adapting this trend of ‘no adapter in the box’ culture from Samsung and Apple, which stopped adding the adapter long back.

Image Source : NOTHING Nothing Phone (1)

Lastly, it is worth mentioning that the main USP (unique selling point) of the Phone (1) is the Glyph interface which is the backlit LED light panel makes on the rear end of the smartphone. The glyph indicates notifications, calls, charging indicators and more for the users.

Latest Technology News