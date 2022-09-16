Flipkart 'Big Billion Days' festive sales to run from Sep 23-30: Read to know the best offers and discount

Follow us on Image Source : FLIPKART Flipkart

Flipkart has announced the ninth edition of its flagship 'The Big Billion Days' (TBBD) festive sales that will run from September 23 till September 30, with early access for the Plus customers. (ALSO READ: Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 to go live on September 23: Offers, discounts and more)

Millions of sellers, Kirana delivery partners and MSMEs have been onboarded to provide access to customers with high-quality, differentiated selection across price points, the e-commerce platform said in a statement.

"As India's homegrown e-commerce marketplace, we pride ourselves in being close to customers and intimately understanding their needs and expectations. Our growing ecosystem of sellers, MSMEs, Kirana stores, and other partners will witness us seamlessly fulfilling the customers' evolving requirements across the various nooks and corners of the country," said Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, of Flipkart Group.

Customers will have an opportunity to pre-book products across categories by Rs 1 as a token advance.

They will get access to 130 'Special Edition' collectables from more than 90 brands across categories bringing more than 10,000 new products.

This year, Flipkart has onboarded hundreds of last-mile delivery hubs across the country and its largest fulfilment centre in Haringhata, West Bengal which alone will process one million shipments a day.

Further, the company has also rolled out an option of open-box deliveries for high-value items like smartphones and other electronic goods.

The customers will have an affordable shopping experience via discounts on bank cards, UPI and easy EMIs.

As India enters the festive season, online sales during the festive month are expected to reach $11.8 billion, a 28 per cent increase from last year.

In the first festive week, the sales are estimated to reach $5.9 billion, projecting a 28 per cent increase from $4.8 billion last year, according to Redseer Strategy Consultants.

Inputs from IANS

