Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 to go live on September 23: Offers, discounts and more

Flipkart, a homegrown e-commerce marketplace, is back with the 9th edition of its flagship event named ‘The Big Billion Days’ (TBBD). The sale will begin on September 23 and will last till September 30- will offer millions of consumers, sellers, MSMEs, and Kirana delivery partners to come together and provide discounts to the entire range of product portfolios from different streams.

The Big Billion Day will provide exciting offerings which will go live on the Flipkart app. This will include a gamification experience through ‘Coupon Rain’ which will allow customers the opportunity to play with their family and friends and includes rewards that will make the festive season special.

This year, customers of Flipkart will have a chance to pre-book their products across categories like beauty, general merchandise, home, electronics and lifestyle by paying Rs 1 as a token in advance.

What are the offers in TBBD?

This year customers will get access to select unique products under the ‘TBBD Specials’. Customers will see 130 ‘Special Edition’ collectables from 90+ brands across categories bringing a wide assortment of 10,000+ new products. They will also be provided access to a wide assortment of new products co-created by brands and beloved celebrities such as Virat Kohli, Kriti Sanon, Chef Vikas Khanna, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan, P V Sindhu, and K L Rahul to name a few. Shoppers from across the country will get access to special merchandise to add to their festive collection.

On the announcement of The Big Billion Days 2022, Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO of Flipkart Group said, “Over the years, The Big Billion Days (TBBD) has become an experience which customers, sellers, and the entire ecosystem eagerly looks forward to, and all our efforts are dedicated to making it bigger and better every year.”

He further added, “As India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, we pride ourselves in being close to customers and intimately understanding their needs and expectations. TBBD also illustrates our commitment to providing access to quality and affordability to the customers and boosting the economy through our operations in a sustainable manner while creating jobs and livelihood opportunities across the country. Our growing ecosystem of sellers, MSMEs, Kirana stores, and other partners will witness us seamlessly fulfilling the customers’ evolving requirements across the various nooks and corners of the country.”

Flipkart has rolled out an option of open box deliveries for high-value items such as mobiles and electronics. As part of the Open Box Delivery process, the Flipkart Wishmaster (delivery partner) will open the product at the time of delivery, in front of the customer, who needs to accept the delivery only if their order is in an intact state. As a customer focussed initiative, this is to further strengthen the trust of customers. Open Box Delivery is currently applicable to certain brands across select PIN codes in India.

TBBD 2022 is also going to weave in sustainability efforts, with most of the shipments being processed in sustainable supply chain facilities and delivered through a fleet of thousands of electric vehicles (EVs) across the country.

Flipkart has stated that it has strengthened its Kirana delivery by onboarding over two lakhs partners across the country who will deliver a range of products including apparel, home, sports and groceries. This will enable customers across the country, including metros, tier-2+cities and rural areas, access to a wide range of products on the platform.

Value for B2B - Flipkart Wholesale

This year once again TBBD will extend the festive cheer to its B2B members, by Flipkart Wholesale providing access to attractive offers spanning a host of products and great margins across a wide range of categories.

Provide Access to Affordability in Tier II and Beyond Markets

This year customers will get access to a more affordable shopping experience with increased accessibility to credit, by leading banks. While these banks are offering 10% instant discounts on Debit Cards, Credit Cards and EMI transactions, Paytm, the pioneer of digital payments, is offering 10% assured savings on Paytm UPI and Wallet. In addition, through Flipkart Pay Later, the financing partner will offer customers a credit of up to ₹1 lakh, which can be repaid the following month or in easy EMIs. Customers can also combine Flipkart Pay Later limit with any other prepaid third-party options and offers available at the time of checkout. Other offerings include a No-cost EMI facility for Bajaj Finserv EMI card holders.

Through these partnerships, Flipkart aims to extend access to affordability options to eligible audiences across India and offer them access to 250 million+ product offerings on its platform.

Other Diversified Customer-Offerings

With this TBBD, customers across the country, especially in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, can get access to genuine medicines and healthcare products through Flipkart's newly introduced Medicines category at affordable prices.

Adding to such offerings is also the platform's hotel-booking service, Flipkart Hotels, which will give customers access to flexible and affordable booking options along with easy EMIs, assisting 3 lakh domestic and international hotels with room bookings across metros and beyond tiers.

Flipkart’s Jeeves will also enable comprehensive post-purchase solutions, while providing buyers with hassle-free Installation/uninstallation, Demo, Repair, Maintenance and other value-added services.

Revamped shopping experience

This year during The Big Billion Days, shoppers will get to indulge in an improved and enhanced experience on the Flipkart app. The completely revamped experience is created to delight shoppers by focusing on visual design, ease of navigation, easy discoverability of deals and products, and an immersive and interactive experience with influencers and celebs.

This year will also see a slew of other new launches, games, interactive videos, live streams and rewards and coupon distribution via gamification throughout TBBD.

This immersive experience includes image search to simplify and narrow down the product discovery journey for customers and to overcome vernacular and linguistic barriers, video cataloguing, to provide an interactive shopping experience, and a new premium product packaging pilot, among other things. The new season launch will also bring attractive fashion and lifestyle offerings to tier-2 regions across the country and beyond. Personalized AI initiatives are also being rolled out to boost engagement.

Shoppers looking for branded products and a more premium shopping experience can now also switch to the ‘Brand Mall’ mode. The Brand Mall mode has been introduced as an assisted shopping experience on the app with a premium user interface to enable customers to easy discovery and navigation of premium, branded products across categories including fashion, lifestyle, mobiles and electronics.

This year, Flipkart has partnered with India’s favourite celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, and MS Dhoni who will be seen in creative avatars as they celebrate Flipkart’s biggest Big Billion Days event. With SuperCoins revolutionizing the loyalty rewards landscape, customers can also continue to avail of myriad benefits on every purchase, for an even more fulfilling shopping experience.

