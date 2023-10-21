Decline in Elon Musk's X global traffic signals challenges for the platform

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Elon Musk's X corp loses over half a billion user visits, slides in global rankings

X Corp, formerly known as Twitter, experienced a significant decline in user visits last month, resulting in its drop to the seventh position in global rankings, trailing behind Instagram, which is owned by Meta. According to data from SimilarWeb, in September, X's traffic decreased from 6.4 billion to 5.8 billion, marking a 10% loss. This decline in user visits was observed in 83% of the 176 countries that accessed X in September.

Analysis conducted by Venture Smarter using this data revealed that X has slipped to the seventh spot globally. Moreover, Google data showed that global X searches have decreased since Elon Musk took over the platform last year. Searches dropped from 14 million monthly searches to 11 million, marking the lowest figures since November 2018.

According to IANS, a spokesperson from Venture Smarter noted, "SimilarWeb traffic shows that Twitter is quickly losing traffic and has already slipped in global rankings. Since Musk took over, its popularity appears to be declining."

Reportedly, the drop in traffic from numerous countries could be attributed to X's efforts to combat bots, but Elon Musk recently suggested that charging a nominal fee might be the "only way to fight bots." This hints that users might be leaving the platform for various reasons.

New Premium Plans for X

Elon Musk also revealed plans to introduce two new paid premium tiers for X. One of these tiers will offer an ad-supported option at a price lower than the current $8 per month subscription. Additionally, Musk announced that new X users would need to pay $1 per year to post on the platform as a measure to combat bots, although reading posts will remain free.

Inputs from IANS

