Everything you should know about Instagram's new 'Polls in Comments' feature

Image Source : ADAM MOSSERI Here's a quick overview of Instagram's latest 'Comment Polls' feature

Meta-owned Instagram is testing a new feature that allows some users to create polls within the comments section of their posts, providing creators with another way to boost engagement on the platform. Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, announced this test and mentioned that polls can be added to comments on regular feed posts as well as on Instagram Reels.

This test is currently limited in scope, but Mark Zuckerberg, the Founder and CEO of Meta, stated that it will be "rolling out to everyone soon." The polls in the comments section will resemble the ones used in Instagram Stories, where they have been available as stickers for some time.

Details about how long these polls will remain open after being posted are not yet clear. It's also uncertain whether users will have the option to choose different timeframes for receiving votes.

Simultaneously, Meta is introducing a feature that enables users to block Instagram from collecting their data across various apps and websites they visit. As part of its expansion, Meta is giving users the ability to disable this type of tracking on Instagram. This means users can review the information businesses share with Meta, disconnect specific activities, or clear the collected information.

New features for Gen Z

Furthermore, Instagram has also introduced four fresh features designed to resonate with India's Gen Z audience. These creative tools include Birthday, Audio Notes, Selfie Video Notes, and Multiple Lists within Stories, all aimed at empowering Gen Z users. The company plans to commence testing these features in the near future.

These upcoming features were unveiled during an educational session held in Gurgaon, IGUxDelhi, providing a glimpse into the future of Instagram.

