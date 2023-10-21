Google Search's speaking practice feature now available for users in India: Know how it works

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Google's new feature helps language learners improve speaking skills

Google is introducing a helpful feature in its Search for specific countries including India. Android users in places like Argentina, Colombia, India (Hindi), Indonesia, Mexico, and Venezuela will soon enjoy language support that focuses on improving speaking skills in English. The company plans to roll this out to more countries and languages in the future.

With this new feature, learners will have a chance to practice speaking English using real-life prompts and a provided vocabulary. These practice sessions are short, lasting 3-5 minutes, and users receive personalised feedback. They can also sign up for daily reminders to keep practicing. Google has teamed up with language experts, teachers, and linguists to create this effective practice experience.

The company's goal is to help learners practice vocabulary in practical contexts and enhance retention through spaced repetition, a proven method for building speaking confidence.

Google is also collaborating with language learning partners to share their content and connect learners worldwide. They have expressed their enthusiasm for expanding this program and collaborating with potential partners. The technology behind this feature is powered by a unique deep learning model called Deep Aligner, developed in partnership with the Google Translate team.

Furthermore, the company is also bringing its new service to India, which will allow users to book metro tickets directly through its popular Google Maps app. This move comes as Google deepens its collaboration with the country's open e-commerce network, Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

During the Google for India event, it was revealed that Google users will soon have the convenience of booking metro tickets through the Google Maps app.

