Saturday, October 21, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Google Search's speaking practice feature now available for users in India: Know how it works

Google Search's speaking practice feature now available for users in India: Know how it works

Google is making language learning more accessible and engaging by offering a feature that lets users practice speaking English. This feature is designed to be effective and motivational, with short daily practice sessions and personalised feedback.

Vishal Upadhyay Edited By: Vishal Upadhyay New Delhi Updated on: October 21, 2023 11:11 IST
google, google search, google search language practice, google english learning, tech news, google
Image Source : FILE Google's new feature helps language learners improve speaking skills

Google is introducing a helpful feature in its Search for specific countries including India. Android users in places like Argentina, Colombia, India (Hindi), Indonesia, Mexico, and Venezuela will soon enjoy language support that focuses on improving speaking skills in English. The company plans to roll this out to more countries and languages in the future.

With this new feature, learners will have a chance to practice speaking English using real-life prompts and a provided vocabulary. These practice sessions are short, lasting 3-5 minutes, and users receive personalised feedback. They can also sign up for daily reminders to keep practicing. Google has teamed up with language experts, teachers, and linguists to create this effective practice experience.

ALSO READ | How to use dual WhatsApp accounts on one device: A step-by-step guide

The company's goal is to help learners practice vocabulary in practical contexts and enhance retention through spaced repetition, a proven method for building speaking confidence.

Google is also collaborating with language learning partners to share their content and connect learners worldwide. They have expressed their enthusiasm for expanding this program and collaborating with potential partners. The technology behind this feature is powered by a unique deep learning model called Deep Aligner, developed in partnership with the Google Translate team.

ALSO READ | X to launch two new premium tiers, one with lower cost: Elon Musk

Related Stories
Google introduces new accessibility features for Maps, Search, and Chrome

Google introduces new accessibility features for Maps, Search, and Chrome

YouTube unveils game-changing features: Here's the breakdown

YouTube unveils game-changing features: Here's the breakdown

YouTube's new features make watching news more interesting: Check details

YouTube's new features make watching news more interesting: Check details

India to play a central role in Google's Pixel smartphone manufacturing and export strategy

India to play a central role in Google's Pixel smartphone manufacturing and export strategy

Google expands services in India: Metro ticket booking via Google Maps | Details

Google expands services in India: Metro ticket booking via Google Maps | Details

Furthermore, the company is also bringing its new service to India, which will allow users to book metro tickets directly through its popular Google Maps app. This move comes as Google deepens its collaboration with the country's open e-commerce network, Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). 

During the Google for India event, it was revealed that Google users will soon have the convenience of booking metro tickets through the Google Maps app.

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News