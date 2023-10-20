How to use dual WhatsApp accounts on one device: A step-by-step guide

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Know how to enjoy dual WhatsApp accounts on your device

WhatsApp, owned by Meta, is set to introduce a new feature that will make it easier for users to access multiple accounts on a single device. This functionality, referred to as the "Dual WhatsApp Account" feature, was officially confirmed by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Facebook and is expected to roll out in the coming days.

Currently, users who need to manage multiple WhatsApp accounts either have to use an extra phone or tablet or go through the cumbersome process of constantly logging in and out of accounts on a single device.

To make use of this feature, users will require a second phone number, which can be a physical SIM card or an e-SIM number. This means that your device should either support multi-SIM functionality or e-SIM connectivity. Without a second phone number, setting up a second WhatsApp account on a single device will not be possible. The alternate number is used to receive a one-time passcode for verification, as WhatsApp typically sends this via SMS.

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to set up and utilise multiple WhatsApp accounts on a single device:

Ensure your WhatsApp app is updated to the latest version. Open the app and access the Settings menu from the three-dot icon in the top left corner. In the Settings, you'll find a small arrow next to your name. Tap on it and select "Add account." Enter your second phone number and verify it with the code sent to you via SMS or a call. Once it's verified and set up, you can easily switch between accounts by tapping the arrow beside your name. Select the account you want to use from the options presented.

This feature will allow users to customise privacy and notification settings separately for each account. Additionally, users can independently enable other settings such as muting or archiving conversations, deleting messages, or blocking specific contacts for each account.

The Dual WhatsApp Account feature is expected to greatly simplify the lives of users who manage multiple WhatsApp accounts, such as one for personal use and another for work, all on a single device.

