Refurbished laptop program by HP targets students, small businesses, and startups: Check details

HP Refurbished Laptops Sale: HP Inc. has launched a refurbished laptop program in India to make affordable computers available to both individual consumers and businesses. These refurbished laptops will be offered through HP-certified partners who will also provide after-sales support. This initiative is aimed at addressing limited PC adoption in rural and smaller towns in India.

Gurpreet Singh Brar, the Vice President of HP India Market, expressed the company's mission to bring affordable technology to a wider audience. This program is seen as a significant step in achieving that goal and is expected to be particularly helpful for students, small businesses, and startups.

The way the program works is that HP's certified partners will acquire used devices from both enterprise and retail consumers. These devices will then be refurbished according to HP's standards and sold to consumers. The program also includes comprehensive post-sales support, complete with a warranty.

Initially, HP's refurbished laptop program is offered on a subscription basis for periods of 6, 12, or 24 months. However, the company has now expanded it to offer refurbished PCs on a transactional basis as well, giving consumers more options.

Currently, the program covers notebooks, and there are plans to possibly include other products in the future.

This initiative builds on HP's prior pilot programs, such as the redeployment of nearly 20,000 devices annually for internal use. Every HP-certified refurbished device undergoes a thorough refurbishment process, which includes enhancements to memory and storage, tailored to individual preferences and requirements. These devices are extensively tested and inspected to ensure optimal performance and reliability.

The program, initially launched in India, is expected to expand to other markets in 2024.

