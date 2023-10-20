Friday, October 20, 2023
     
Apple's AirTag 2 release pushed back to 2025: Here's what we know so far

Apple's AirTag is a simple tool to help you find your things. You can attach it to your keys or put it in your backpack. Then, you can easily locate them in the Find My app. This app also helps you find your Apple devices and stay connected with your friends and family.

Vishal Upadhyay Edited By: Vishal Upadhyay New Delhi Updated on: October 20, 2023 15:04 IST
Image Source : APPLE Apple's AirTag 2 delayed until 2025, analysts confirm

Apple's plans for the launch of the anticipated AirTag 2 have hit a snag, with the release now postponed until 2025, as reported by tech analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The product was initially expected to debut in the fourth quarter of 2024, but production delays have forced a one-year extension.

Ming-Chi Kuo has not provided specific reasons for this delay. However, it's worth noting that he also mentioned a potential connection between the AirTag 2 and Apple's Vision Pro headset. This integration could be a key factor behind the extended timeline. 

The Vision Pro headset, which belongs to the mixed reality category, shares similarities with the AirTag 2, including the U2 chip and other hardware enhancements. These upgrades are expected to increase the cost of the AirTag 2 compared to its predecessor.

Apple's intentions for the AirTag 2 appear to go beyond being a simple tracking device. The company's recent release of a new Apple Pencil has raised eyebrows, as it comes with a USB-C port for charging and lacks support for wireless charging. Notably, it also does not feature the pressure sensitivity that has been a defining characteristic of Apple Pencils.

Apple Pencil 

However, according to the company, the new Apple Pencil has minimal latency, tilt sensitivity, and pixel-perfect accuracy, making it perfect for note-taking, sketching, journaling, and more.

The new Apple Pencil is available in India for Rs 7,990 and is exclusively offered in white and will be available beginning in early November. Rumors of Apple launching new iPad Air and Mini models this month have been debunked by Mark Gurman from Bloomberg, who suggests that these new iPads are more likely to make their debut in the spring of the following year.

