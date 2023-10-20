Friday, October 20, 2023
     
Instagram to bring new features for Gen Z users: Birthdays, audio notes and more

Recently, Meta has also unveiled a new feature that allows users to block Instagram from collecting their data across various apps and websites. The feature, named "Activity Off-Meta Technologies," is now accessible through the platform's Accounts Center.

Vishal Upadhyay Edited By: Vishal Upadhyay New Delhi Updated on: October 20, 2023 12:55 IST
Image Source : META Meta's Instagram teases exciting features: Birthdays, audio notes, and more

Meta, the parent company of Instagram, is gearing up to introduce a slew of new features on the popular social media platform, with a particular focus on its Gen Z user base. These upcoming features were unveiled during an educational session held in Gurgaon, providing a glimpse into the future of Instagram. The new features are designed to enhance the user experience and make Instagram even more appealing to its younger audience.

Among the updates that users can look forward to are "Birthdays," "Audio Notes," "Selfie Video Notes," and the ability to create "Multiple Lists" in Stories. These features are part of Instagram's ongoing efforts to stay relevant and adapt to the evolving preferences of its users.

ALSO READ | 'OnePlus Open' foldable phone to hit Indian markets starting October 27: Check key specs, price, and more

 

Birthdays

Image Source : META'Birthdays' feature on Instagram

One of the standout features, "Birthdays," is all about celebrating your special day with friends and followers. It allows users to let everyone know when it's their birthday and enables friends to join in the celebration with fun additions like stickers and confetti. This feature promises to add a touch of festivity to birthdays on Instagram.

Image Source : METAAudio Notes - Selfie Video Notes and Multiple Lists in Stories feature
Audio Notes and Selfie Video Notes

"Audio Notes" and "Selfie Video Notes" are set to be a hit among the younger generation. Notes have become a preferred method of communication for teenagers, and Instagram is taking it a step further with these new additions. "Audio Notes" will let you leave voice recordings as notes, making it easier to share thoughts and messages in a more personal and expressive way. "Selfie Video Notes" will allow users to capture short videos that loop in their notes for 24 hours, adding a dynamic element to their updates.

ALSO READ | WhatsApp trials 'View Once' mode for 'Voice Notes' on iOS and Android

 

Multiple Lists in Stories

Additionally, Instagram is expanding its "Multiple Lists in Stories" feature. Beyond the existing "Close Friends" list, users will soon be able to create lists for various friend groups and even for their families. This enhancement will provide a more tailored and flexible approach to sharing content with specific groups of followers.

