'OnePlus Open' foldable phone to hit Indian markets starting October 27: Check key specs, price, and more

OnePlus Open foldable arrives in India on October 27

OnePlus, the global technology brand, has made a significant move by venturing into the foldable smartphone market with its new offering, the "OnePlus Open." Priced at Rs 1,39,999, this foldable phone is set to hit the Indian market and aims to provide users with an exceptional flagship foldable experience.

The OnePlus Open is available in two elegant color options, Voyager Black and Emerald Dusk. It can be purchased from OnePlus's official website and various online and offline retail stores starting from October 27.

One of the important aspects of this launch is the early access benefits, where users can enjoy savings of up to Rs 13,000. This provides an added incentive for tech enthusiasts to dive into the world of foldable smartphones.

According to the company, the OnePlus Open packs a punch regarding camera capabilities. It boasts a triple main camera setup, featuring a 48MP primary camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), a 64MP periscope telephoto lens with 6x in-sensor lossless zoom and OIS, and a 48MP ultra-wide-angle camera with AutoFocus. Selfie enthusiasts won't be disappointed either, with a 20MP sensor on the main display and an additional 32MP camera on the cover screen.

The device's cover screen measures 6.31 inches with an aspect ratio of 20:09. What's truly impressive is the 7.82-inch main display with an 89.6% screen-to-body ratio, ensuring an immersive viewing experience.

Furthermore, the OnePlus Open supports Dolby Vision video playback and features a triple-spatial speaker setup. Under the hood, it's powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform, boasts 16GB of RAM, and offers a generous 512GB storage. With Wi-Fi 7 and dual 5G cellular connectivity, this phone promises fast and seamless connections for all your needs.

OnePlus has marked its entry into the foldable smartphone market with a device that combines powerful features, innovative design, and an attractive price point, making it a compelling choice for tech-savvy consumers.

