Thursday, October 19, 2023
     
WhatsApp trials 'View Once' mode for 'Voice Notes' on iOS and Android

The feature is currently in testing for Android and iOS users who are using the beta version of the app. This adds an extra layer of control and privacy for users when sharing voice notes, as the messages cannot be exported, forwarded, or shared with others.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: October 19, 2023 18:18 IST
whatsapp, tech news, india tv tech
Image Source : META WhatsApp explores 'View Once' feature for voice messages

WhatsApp, an instant messaging platform owned by Meta is reportedly testing a 'view once' mode for 'voice notes', allowing users to send voice messages that can only be listened to once by the recipient. This feature is currently in testing for Android and iOS users using the beta version of the app.

To enable the "view once" mode for voice notes, users tap the "1" icon that appears to the right of the voice note waveform during recording. After sending a voice note with this mode enabled, both the sender and the recipient lose the ability to listen to it again once it has been dismissed.

This new feature provides users with enhanced control and privacy when sharing voice notes. Voice notes sent with the "view once" mode cannot be exported, forwarded, or shared with others. Additionally, recipients are unable to save or record these voice notes, ensuring greater content control and privacy for the sender.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp to introduce shortcuts for quick chat locking: Know what it is

 

WhatsApp already offers a similar "View Once" feature for photos and videos, which was introduced in 2021.

In other news, WhatsApp is rolling out support for a password-less passkey feature for all Android users. This feature will eliminate the need for insecure and often inconvenient two-factor SMS authentication. Users on Android can securely log back into their WhatsApp accounts using only their face, fingerprint, or PIN.

WhatsApp continues to introduce new features aimed at enhancing user privacy and security while providing a better messaging experience.

ALSO READ: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC boosts Samsung Galaxy S24+ performance over S23 Ultra: Vulkan Test

Inputs from IANS

