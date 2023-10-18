Wednesday, October 18, 2023
     
WhatsApp to Introduce Shortcuts for Quick Chat Locking: Know what it is

The newly introduced features are currently accessible to specific beta testers who install the latest version of WhatsApp beta for Android from the Google Play Store.

Vishal Upadhyay Edited By: Vishal Upadhyay New Delhi Updated on: October 18, 2023 15:25 IST
Image Source : FILE WhatsApp Set to Introduce User-Friendly Chat Locking Shortcuts

WhatsApp, a Meta-owned instant messaging platform, is gearing up to launch convenient shortcuts for swift chat locking.  A recently shared screenshot from WABetaInfo suggests that a new feature enabling users to promptly lock chats directly from the chat list may soon be available to select beta testers. 

Furthermore, the Meta-owned application is set to simplify the chat locking process even further by introducing a dedicated toggle within the chat info screen.

However, it's important to note that not all users may have immediate access to both features. The report suggests that some may exclusively lock conversations from the chat list with the new update, bypassing the new toggle. Conversely, other users may only have access to locking conversations through the dedicated toggle.

ALSO READ | Apple's Upcoming iOS 17.1 Update Addresses 'Burn-In' Concerns on New iPhone Displays

This update marks a significant improvement from earlier versions of the app, where users had to navigate to the chat information section, select the option to lock the chat, and then activate the lock within the "Chat Lock" screen.

By introducing these intuitive shortcuts, WhatsApp is aiming to raise awareness about the option to safeguard chats, ensuring that even users who may not have previously noticed it can easily utilise this feature. Additionally, this enhancement will streamline the process, reducing the number of steps required to lock or unlock a chat.

ALSO READ | Google Update: Maps, Search, Chrome Get New Accessibility Tools

In the coming days, these shortcuts are expected to become available to a wider user base, further enhancing the chat security experience for WhatsApp users globally.

Recently, WhatsApp has also revealed its plan to implement a password-less passkey feature for all Android users. This move aims to enhance security and convenience by eliminating the need for traditional two-factor SMS authentication, which can be both insecure and bothersome.

