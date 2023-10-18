Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Apple's Upcoming iOS 17.1 Update Addresses 'Burn-In' Concerns on New iPhone Displays

Apple is poised to address the issue of 'burn-in' that has been causing concerns for some users of new iPhone screens with the upcoming iOS 17.1 update. This software update is designed to "fix an issue that may cause display image persistence," according to a statement from the company.

Initial concerns had led to speculation that this might be a hardware problem related to OLED displays, as reported by MacRumors. However, the iOS 17.1 update indicates that Apple has identified this as a software problem mimicking screen burn-in.

Issue of burn-in on iPhones- How to witness the fixing of the concerning issue?

Users who have experienced a 'burn-in' on their iPhones can expect potential relief by updating to iOS 17.1. Although most reports of display issues were from iPhone 15 users, similar problems were encountered by users with iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro devices.

In addition to addressing 'burn-in,' the iOS 17.1 update brings fixes for other issues. It resolves a problem that could cause the Significant Location privacy setting to reset when pairing an Apple Watch for the first time. Furthermore, it tackles an issue that may cause the iPhone keyboard to be less responsive.

HomePod software 17.1 update

The HomePod software 17.1 update also introduces an enhancement known as 'Enhance Dialogue' for the HomePod mini and the original HomePod. This feature is designed to improve audio quality when a HomePod or HomePod mini is paired with an Apple TV 4K and used as the audio output source.

Apple has taken the step of releasing the final beta version of the HomePod 17.1 software to address these issues and enhance the user experience.

