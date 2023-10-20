X to launch two new premium tiers, one with lower cost: Elon Musk

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Elon Musk reveals X premium subscription updates

Elon Musk, the CEO of X (formerly known as Twitter), has revealed plans to introduce two new premium subscription tiers, as part of the platform's effort to boost revenue. One of these tiers will offer a lower cost option that includes all features but retains ads, with a price point lower than the current $8 per month subscription. The other tier, which will be more expensive, will provide an ad-free experience.

Musk's announcement was met with a follower's suggestion that X should work on a fairer monetisation payout system, as some accounts appear to benefit more than others, even when those with better engagement and views may not receive the same advantages.

This new approach would offer users a choice between different plans, each with varying ad experiences.

The entry-level "Basic" plan will not reduce the number of ads users see on the platform. The "Standard" tier will display half as many ads, while the highest-tier "Plus" premium option will completely remove ads, potentially costing more than the current $8 per month subscription.

Elon Musk also recently announced a new measure to combat bots on X. New users will be required to pay $1 per year to post on the platform, but they can continue to read posts for free. This strategy is being tested in New Zealand and the Philippines before a global rollout.

Furthermore, In a competitive move, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has recently announced a new update for the Threads platform. Users will now have access to an edit button, allowing them to make changes to their posts within five minutes of publishing, at no additional cost. Previously, users had to delete and repost to rectify any typos.

