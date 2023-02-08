ChatGPT owner OpenAI traffic up by 3,572 per cent, reaches top 50 global sites: Know-more

Follow us on Image Source : OPENAI OpenAi

OpenAI, the founding company and developer of ChatGPT has reportedly witnessed a massive leap, as the traffic was reportedly up by 3,572 per cent on the site. The company has taken a huge upgradation leap from 18.3 million to 672 million visits since the ChatGPT has been officially launched in late November (2022).

As per the data of SimilarWeb, in the past 28 days, OpenAI has taken the position of 44th globally-ranked website due to its popularity.

In the past month (since January 2023), there have been around 73.9 million visits to the website, from nations like India and the US. The reports have suggested that the platform witnessed 11 per cent of traffic growth.

Furthermore, there are many other main countries which have visitors to the site like France, Germany and Canada.

In an official statement, a digital adoption spokesperson said, "SimilarWeb traffic shows that OpenAI is quickly becoming one of the biggest websites in the world after going viral".

He further added, "While ChatGPT has been tipped as the 'next Google', we know that Google is creating a rival chatbot, Bard, to fend off any competition, which is rumoured to be announced in the coming days," it added.

ChatGPT claims to drive around 92 per cent of total website traffic.

As per the present trends and demands, OpenAI is the number one technology website in the Technology and Computers Electronics category. A study has further stated that the technology has taken over platforms like Zoom, AT&T and AOL.

By the time of writing, there are around 24 million average daily visits to OpenAI.com who are operating ChatGPT currently.

According to investment bank UBS, ChatGPT is the fastest-growing app across the world, which has reported that the chatbot reached around 100 million monthly active users in January 2023.

