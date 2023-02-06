Follow us on Image Source : UNSPLASH How Netflix plans to make password sharing 'impossible' for customers: Secret unlocked

Popular streaming app Netflix has explained its plan to restrict ‘Netflix password sharing’ among customers. The company made an official announcement to its shareholders that it would soon halt password sharing to push the subscription volume on the platform.

Reportedly, Netflix has updated the Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) page to educate the users about the new norms concerning Netflix password sharing. The FAQ section includes all the details upgraded by the streaming platform for new and existing customers. Per the statement, people living in the same household will only be able to share the password for watching movies and shows. Those living outside the subscriber’s house will have to purchase their own subscription plan for using Netflix services. The users must confirm that they share the same house to avail of the streaming services on that particular subscription.

An explanation of how Netflix will restrict multiple user access on a single subscription

The FAQ section defines how Netflix will halt password sharing using its new verification module. When someone will sign into an account from a device not associated with the subscriber’s household, the company will initiate a verification before offering access to the former account. The registered subscriber will have to verify that the person logging in belongs to the same household. They will have to provide the 4-digit code to Netflix. The non-subscriber will get access to the Netflix account for seven consecutive days, post which the official subscriber will have to do the verification once again.

Netflix has explained that a household will include a place where the registered subscriber and people sharing the account live. The platform will use data such as IP addresses, device IDs, and account activity to confirm the eligibility status of the user. Those using home WiFi will have to connect to the WIFi once in 31 days to satisfy the ‘same household’ eligibility set by Netflix for users.

FAQ

Q1. Does Netflix provide a 30-day free trial to customers?

Ans. No, Netflix does not provide a 30-day free trial offer to users.

Q2. When did Netflix debut in India?

Ans. Netflix started its services in 2016 across India.

