Instagram to bring Twitter Blue-like paid subscription

Instagram is reportedly working on bringing a new paid verification subscription for those who are having a blue check on their user profiles. According to Alessandro Paluzzi (via TechCrunch), the developer and reverse engineer, the reel, photo and messaging social media application is working on similar services, like Twitter Blue.

The leakster has claimed to have discovered references in code snippets which indicate the upcoming feature on the platform.

On Twitter, Alessandro Paluzzi has written on the Twitter page saying, “Instagram is working on a subscription plan which includes the blue badge,"

Paluzzi also shared screenshots of the app’s code with TechCrunch. The screenshots has a line mentioned which says: “IG_NME_PAID_BLUE_BADGE_IDV" and “FB_NME_PAID_BLUE_BADGE_IDV."

The developer has also figured out other references to a new type of subscription product which was not there earlier. According to the TechCrunch report, the same references were also mentioned in the latest builds of the Facebook app, he mentioned.

Furthermore, there has been no official announcement from Instagram on the latest discovery and by the time it happens, this piece of information is under the development stage.

Paluzzi has stated, “At the moment there are only a few small references in the code about this, nothing visible so, until I post a screenshot that can confirm my assumption, consider it a mere rumor."

Earlier, in January, Instagram announced a new feature called Quiet mode, which aimed to help users to encourage them for fixing boundaries with friends and followers. The new feature was designed to reduce the anxiety of users and enable them to spend time away from the app by making the incoming notifications ‘mute’ and auto-replying to direct messages (DMs) when the feature is switched on.

In an official blog, Instagram mentioned: “Teens have told us that they sometimes want to take time for themselves and might be looking for more ways to focus at night, while studying and during school. You can easily customize your Quiet mode hours to fit your schedule and once the feature is turned off, we’ll show you a quick summary of notifications so you can catch up on what you missed."

