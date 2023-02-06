Infinix Zero 5G 2023, Zero 5G 2023 Turbo launched In India

Monday, February 06, 2023
     
India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk New Delhi Updated on: February 06, 2023 18:26 IST
Infinix Zero 5G 2023
Image Source : INFINIX Infinix Zero 5G 2023

Infinix, a Hong Kong-based smartphone manufacturer, has added two new devices under its Zero series- the Zero 5G 2023 and Infinix Zero 5G 2023 Turbo in the Indian market. Both devices have been designed keeping 5G capabilities in mind, as per the rising demand. The smartphones will go on sale from 11 February onwards.

 
Both the handsets come with a 6.78- inch full HD display, and are powered by Mediatek chipset- 

  • Zero 5G 2023 is powered by a Dimensity 920 processor and is priced at Rs. 17,999
  • Zero 5G 2023 Turbo comes with a Dimensity 1080 processor and is priced at Rs. 19,999

Both smartphones come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Zero 5G 20223 and Zero 5G 2023 Turbo run on the Android 12 operating system, layered with XOS 12, and the handset is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The handset comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers, a 3.5mm audio jack, and Wi-Fi 6 support. The smartphone comes with a 16MP front shooter and on the rear panel, the smartphone comes with  50MP triple camera ultra nightscape photography. 

The handsets are 8.9mm thick and weigh 199 grams. Additionally, the Infinix Zero 5G 2023 series includes an Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania special edition in Coral Orange, finished in a leatherette texture.

Sale offers: 

Both the smartphone will come with an exchange bonus to the customers with Rs. 1,500 purchase bonus to the Infinix Zero 5G 2023 purchasers and a discount of Rs. 2,000 on Infinix Zero 5G 2023 Turbo- applicable on exchanging the smartphone worth Rs. 10,000. Customers can further avail a no-cost EMI on their purchases as well.

FAQs:
 
Q1. What is the price of Infinix Zero 5G 2023 in India?
A1. The price of Infinix Zero 5G 2023 in India is Rs 17,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant.
 
Q2. When will the Infinix Zero 5G 2023 and Zero 5G 2023 Turbo be available?
A2. The devices will be available for purchase from February 11th onwards.

 

