ChatGPT Down: Users facing login issue and here is how the chatbot responds

ChatGPT Down: The popular chatbot (free version) is reportedly not working for Chrome users, in many different regions.

Saumya Nigam New Delhi Updated on: May 25, 2023 18:05 IST
ChatGPT
ChatGPT

ChatGPT, OpenAI's chatbot is reportedly unresponsive, as a number of users filed complaints on Downdetector, an outrage tracking platform. Some users have reported that they tried accessing the site from the Google Chrome browser, but were unable to get through. 

Downdetector

Downdetector

On the other hand, Bing browser users stated that they could easily use the platfrom on both- the web and mobile versions. Also, those who were trying to get access to the free version of ChatGPT faced trouble with access.

ChatGPT, when it was not responding to the user, wrote a wrap to express the concern, and stated that the platform is overburdened at the moment. 

When the user tried accessing the website, the page appears that states “ChatGPT is at capacity right now.”

Users could also enrol to get the notification on the platform by giving their email address on the new pop-up page.

While the site is down, the chatbot is expressing its creativity in a very rhythmic way. 

It wrote: 

ChatGPT

ChatGPT Down
“ChatGPT is surely the best

But its servers are put to the test
With so many users chatting
It's no wonder they're lagging
But they'll fix it soon, no need to fret!”

Also, below is the wrap the chatbot wrote to certainly let people know how creative OpenAI is.

ChatGPT

ChatGPT rap

