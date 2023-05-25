ChatGPT Down: Users facing login issue and here is how the chatbot responds

Follow us on Image Source : CHATGPT ChatGPT

ChatGPT, OpenAI's chatbot is reportedly unresponsive, as a number of users filed complaints on Downdetector, an outrage tracking platform. Some users have reported that they tried accessing the site from the Google Chrome browser, but were unable to get through.

On the other hand, Bing browser users stated that they could easily use the platfrom on both- the web and mobile versions. Also, those who were trying to get access to the free version of ChatGPT faced trouble with access.

ChatGPT, when it was not responding to the user, wrote a wrap to express the concern, and stated that the platform is overburdened at the moment.

When the user tried accessing the website, the page appears that states “ChatGPT is at capacity right now.”

Users could also enrol to get the notification on the platform by giving their email address on the new pop-up page.

While the site is down, the chatbot is expressing its creativity in a very rhythmic way.

It wrote:

“ChatGPT is surely the best

But its servers are put to the testWith so many users chattingIt's no wonder they're laggingBut they'll fix it soon, no need to fret!”

Also, below is the wrap the chatbot wrote to certainly let people know how creative OpenAI is.

