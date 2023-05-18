Fake ChatGPT apps are earning thousands of dollars per month: Study

Follow us on Image Source : CHATGPT ChatGPT

According to a recent report by Sophos, a cybersecurity company, numerous chatbot apps powered by ChatGPT have been identified as exploiting users and generating substantial profits. These apps, found on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, are initially offered as free downloads. However, they offer limited functionality and bombard users with excessive advertisements, luring them into unsuspectingly subscribing for costly yearly subscriptions, often amounting to hundreds of dollars.

Sean Gallagher, principal threat researcher, Sophos said, "With interest in AI and chatbots arguably at an all-time high, users are turning to the Apple App and Google Play Stores to download anything that resembles ChatGPT. These types of scam apps -- what Sophos has dubbed 'fleeceware' -- often bombard users with ads until they sign up for a subscription.”

An investigation by experts focused on five fleeceware apps that purported to be built on ChatGPT's algorithm, as revealed in the report. Notably, the developers behind the "Chat GBT" app exploited ChatGPT's name to artificially enhance their rankings on platforms such as Google Play and App Store.

According to the report, the iOS version of "Chat GBT" is referred to as Ask AI Assistant. The app initially provides a three-day free trial but subsequently charges users $6 per week or $312 per year. Alarming findings reveal that the developers of this app amassed a staggering $10,000 in earnings from it during the month of March alone.

The report further revealed that Genie, a similar fleeceware app, entices users to subscribe to a $7 weekly or $70 annual plan. Shockingly, this app managed to generate a staggering $1 million in earnings during the previous month.

Gallagher further said, "While some of the ChatGPT fleeceware apps included in this report have already been taken down, more continue to pop up - and it's likely more will appear. The best protection is education. Users need to be aware that these apps exist and always be sure to read the fine print whenever hitting 'subscribe.”

