  Why Manish Chopra resigned from Meta India?

Yet another high-ranking executive, Manish Chopra, has stepped down from his position as director of Meta in India. Chopra, who had been with the company since 2019, marks the fourth significant resignation within a year for Meta's India division.

Saumya Nigam New Delhi Updated on: May 18, 2023
The wave of employee resignations at Meta, the parent company of Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp is persistent. It was very recent when another high-ranking executive named Manish Chopra, stepped down from his position as director of Meta in India. Chopra was associated with the company since 2019, and his move joined spree and his resignation make it the fourth significant move in the organisation, within a year for Meta's India division. The wave of employee resignations at Meta, the parent company of Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp, continues unabated.

After Ajit Mohan's departure, Manish Chopra assumed the role of leading Meta India for a temporary period of two months. However, once this interim period concluded, Sandhya Devanathan was appointed as the new head of Meta India. Manish Chopra announced his resignation through a LinkedIn post. Before joining Meta India, Manish Chopra held the position of CEO at another application.

In his LinkedIn post, Manish Chopra expressed his deep appreciation for the trust bestowed upon him by the company to foster growth across Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. He conveyed his pride in the accomplishments achieved thus far in his tenure, particularly in establishing strong alliances with creators and businesses throughout the country. Manish Chopra extended his heartfelt gratitude to all those who have supported him during his journey.

