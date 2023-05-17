If AI goes wrong, it can go quite wrong, says ChatGPT CEO: Know everything

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Sam Altman

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, a company supported by Microsoft, has acknowledged the potential risks associated with generative artificial intelligence (AI) technology. Altman conceded that if such technology malfunctions or behaves improperly, the consequences can be significant. This admission came as concerns were raised by US senators regarding AI chatbots like ChatGPT and their potential impact.

During his testimony at a hearing in the US Senate held in Washington, DC, on Tuesday, Sam Altman expressed the view that government regulation is necessary for the AI industry due to the growing power of artificial intelligence. Altman emphasized the need for proactive measures as AI technology continues to advance to ensure responsible and ethical development and deployment.

"If this technology goes wrong, it can go quite wrong," Altman told them.

During the hearing, the US Senators scrutinized Sam Altman regarding the potential risks posed by AI and expressed concerns specifically related to the upcoming 2024 US election. They engaged in rigorous questioning, seeking insights into the possible threats and implications associated with AI technology. The Senators' inquiries reflected their apprehension about the potential impact of AI on the electoral process and underscored the need for safeguards and measures to address these concerns.

"If you were listening from home, you might have thought that voice was mine and the words from me, but in fact, that voice was not mine," said US Senator Richard Blumenthal.

He further added that artificial intelligence is more than just research experiments and is real and present.

Altman revealed to the committee that he does not personally profit from his involvement with OpenAI. He further shared that OpenAI is actively engaged in developing a copyright system aimed at providing compensation to artists whose creative works are utilized in the process of generating new content. This disclosure highlights OpenAI's commitment to acknowledging and supporting the rights of artists, ensuring fair recognition and remuneration for their contributions within the realm of AI-generated content.

"Creators deserve control," Altman said.

According to reports from The Information, OpenAI experienced a significant increase in losses, reaching close to $540 million in the previous year, with expectations of a continued rise. These losses were attributed to the development of ChatGPT, OpenAI's advanced language model, as well as the strategic hiring of key personnel from Google and other companies. The substantial investment in research and talent acquisition contributed to OpenAI's financial challenges, underlining the company's commitment to advancing AI technology despite the associated costs.

In February 2023, OpenAI introduced a new subscription plan called ChatGPT Plus, which allows users to access the ChatGPT service for a monthly fee of $20. This subscription model aims to provide enhanced features and benefits to users. Meanwhile, Sam Altman's remarks align with the World Health Organization's stance on the cautious evaluation of risks associated with AI tools like ChatGPT and Bard in the healthcare sector. The WHO emphasizes the importance of carefully assessing potential implications and ensuring responsible usage of AI technologies in healthcare settings.

"There is concern that caution that would normally be exercised for any new technology is not being exercised consistently with large language model tools (LLMs)", the global health agency said.

