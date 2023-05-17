Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Apple's App Store prevented over $2 billion in fraudulent transactions in 2022

In 2022, Apple made a significant announcement regarding its App Store's remarkable achievement in combating potential fraudulent activities. The company reported that it successfully defeated over $2.09 billion worth of suspicious transactions, which has been effectively preventing nearly 3.9 million stolen credit cards from being exploited for unauthorized purchases. Furthermore, Apple took decisive action by permanently banning a staggering 714,000 accounts from engaging in future transactions, thereby ensuring a safer environment for its users.

On Tuesday, Apple said, "Today, Apple announced that in 2022, the App Store prevented over $2 billion in potentially fraudulent transactions, and rejected nearly 1.7 million app submissions for failing to meet the App Store's high standards for privacy, security, and content.”

Out of the extensive pool of 1.7 million apps, Apple's App Store exhibited stringent standards by rejecting a substantial number for various violations. Approximately 400,000 apps were declined due to privacy infringements, underscoring Apple's commitment to safeguarding user data. Additionally, around 153,000 apps were rejected for engaging in spamming activities or for duplicating existing applications, thereby emphasizing Apple's dedication to maintaining originality and user experience. Furthermore, 29,000 apps faced rejection for including undisclosed features or functions, reflecting Apple's firm stance against hidden or undocumented functionalities. These rejections reinforce Apple's proactive approach to upholding app quality and user security within its thriving App Store ecosystem.

In the year 2022, Apple took decisive action against bait-and-switch violations within its App Store, resulting in the blocking or removal of nearly 24,000 apps. These apps were found guilty of engaging in deceptive practices, where they misrepresented their functionality or features to users. Such violations were swiftly addressed by Apple, demonstrating its commitment to maintaining transparency and trust within the App Store. By taking measures to eliminate apps involved in bait-and-switch tactics, Apple aimed to provide users with a reliable and authentic app experience.

Additionally, the renowned tech giant disclosed that approximately 428,000 developer accounts were terminated due to suspected fraudulent activity, underscoring its unwavering commitment to maintaining integrity within its developer community. Furthermore, Apple's stringent measures successfully prevented the creation of 105 million fraudulent developer accounts, showcasing the company's proactive approach to thwarting potential fraudulent behaviour. These actions highlight Apple's dedication to fostering a secure and trustworthy environment for developers and users alike.

In an effort to combat fraudulent activities, Apple took significant steps in deactivating fraudulent customer accounts, totalling 282 million deactivations, while also successfully blocking the creation of an additional 198 million suspicious accounts. Furthermore, in the previous year, Apple's App Review process was instrumental in preventing approximately 84,000 potentially fraudulent apps from reaching users on the App Store. These actions highlight Apple's continuous vigilance in ensuring the safety and trustworthiness of its platform, reinforcing its commitment to protecting users from fraudulent experiences.

According to Apple's statement, in 2022, the company effectively managed the processing of over 1 billion ratings and reviews. During this period, Apple demonstrated its commitment to maintaining high moderation standards by taking action against more than 147 million ratings and reviews that did not meet the required guidelines. By blocking and removing these ratings and reviews, Apple ensured the integrity and reliability of user feedback within its platform. This emphasis on moderation highlights Apple's dedication to providing users with authentic and valuable insights when making informed decisions about apps on the App Store.

