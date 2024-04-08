BSNL increases the validity of 2 existing plans: Here are the details

Follow us on Image Source : BSNL BSNL increases the validity of 2 existing plans

BSNL, one of the renowned public sector telecom companies of India has once again surprised its users by increasing the validity of its recharge plans. This move has further granted the users convenience to extend validity periods, which has reduced the frequency of recharges. Furthermore, BSNL has been making a move to enhance its services, including recent upgrades to the data limits and internet speed in the selected plans, as the company gears up for the imminent launch of its 4G services nationwide.

The recharge plan is valid for 150 days

One of the revamped recharge plans offers a validity of 150 days, which is an upgrade to the existing plan which was valid for 120 days previously. Alongside the extended validity, users could enjoy the benefit of unlimited voice calling across all the telecom circles in India.

Also, this prepaid plan comes with the benefit of 100 free SMS per day and provides 0.5GB of data per day. Furthermore, the subscribers could avail themselves of PRBT-free ringtones for 60 days, enhancing their overall telecom experience.

Rs 999 recharge plan with extended validity: Details

BSNL's Rs 999 recharge plan will come with 200 days of validity, which further boasts an extended validity period of 215 days. In this plan, the users will be able to enjoy unlimited voice calling services without any additional benefits like SMS or free data.

However, the subscribers will still receive the benefit of PRBT-free ringtones for 2 months.

BSNL decided against extending the validity of these recharge plans demonstrating the commitment of the company to provide enhanced value and convenience to its users.

