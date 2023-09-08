ASK GITA: India's AI sensation set to shine at G20 summit | Here's all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : PIB INDIA GITA: India's impressive AI chatbot at G20 Summit

The G20 Summit, set to kick off in New Delhi on September 8, promises a showcase of India's technological prowess. Among the highlights is GITA (Guidance, Inspiration, Transformation, and Action), an innovative AI interface similar to ChatGPT, and ASK G.I.T.A, an AI model that answers questions based on the Shrimad Bhagwat Gita.

Installed in the Digital India experience zones at Halls 4 and 14 of Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, GITA provides a unique platform for all visitors, including delegates. Powered by Ask, an AI model rooted in the teachings of Shrimad Bhagwat Gita, GITA offers tailored solutions to life's questions, supporting both English and Hindi languages.

“ASK G.I.T.A Exhibit at the Digital India Experience Zone is a remarkable and innovative platform which offers tailored solutions as said in the revered holy book Bhagavad Gita.” PIB India stated on X (Formerly Twitter)

Digital India Experience Zone and UPI One World Framework Simplify Digital Payments

Adding another layer of innovation, the Digital India Experience Zone, situated at Pragati Maidan, will offer a captivating virtual journey through India's digital advancements since 2014. Spearheaded by the Union Ministry of Electronics and IT, this exhibit aims to showcase India's digital capabilities and services.

"As New Delhi gears up to host the 18th #G20 Heads of State and Government Summit, delegates and dignitaries will get to experience use of Digital Public Infrastructure for Ease of Living at the *Digital India Experience Zone* at Hall 4, Pragati Maidan," Digital India account said in a post on X.

In addition, to facilitate seamless digital payments for G20 Summit delegates, India has introduced the UPI One World Framework. Based on the UPI framework, it's a prepaid payment instrument designed specifically for foreign nationals and NRIs arriving from G20 member countries.

IMD Strengthens Weather Forecasting for the High-Profile Event

In preparation for the high-profile event, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has set up an additional automatic weather station near the G20 Summit venue. This specialised station will provide real-time and tailored weather forecasts to cater to the unique needs of the occasion.

Furthermore, amid the G20 Summit in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to hold more than 15 bilateral meetings with world leaders.

