Apple Watch Series 8 Update- This watch will have a bigger display and temperature tracker

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Apple Watch OS8

Apple has been much in news since the time they announced about their upcoming smartwatch with watch OS8. Now it has been reported that the tech giant is all set to bring in the latest iPhones, and Watches in September this year. Also, it is being speculated that the Apple Watch Series 8 will come with a bigger dial than ever- with a 1.99-inch display.

Last year in October, analyst Ross Young suggested in a report that the company's Watch Series 8 could come in three display size variants, reports MacRumors.

Now, responding to a query about the rumour on Twitter, Young claims that the additional display size joining the Apple Watch lineup will be 1.99-inches in size diagonally.

Likewise, in a note to investors seen by MacRumors, analyst Jeff Pu mentioned that Apple supplier Luxshare will be the "sole supplier" for a "high-end" 2-inch Apple Watch model this year.

According to the report, it seems likely that the 1.99-inch display size presented by Young has simply been rounded up by Pu.

A 1.99-inch Apple Watch display size compares to 1.691-inches on the 41mm Apple Watch Series 7 and 1.901-inches on the 45mm Apple Watch Series 7.

The new display size would offer an additional 0.089-inches of space diagonally over the 45mm Apple Watch Series 7, which is almost a 5 per cent increase.

The slightly larger display size may relate to the rumoured redesign for the Apple Watch Series 8 with flat edges.

Earlier this year, there was a leak from "ShrimpApplePro", who aptly stated that the Apple Watch Series 7 would feature a rounded design like the Apple Watch Series 6, and claimed that the company was working on a "flat front glass display" for the Apple Watch Series 8.

A recent report has also suggested that the upcoming Apple Watch should be able to detect a spike in body temperature, and then ask you to use a thermometer.

However, the upcoming lower-end Apple Watch SE is not going to have this health feature.

Inputs from IANS