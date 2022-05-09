Why Apple's Ian Goodfellow resigned from his top post? Details

Follow us on Image Source : WEBSITE: PIXABAY Apple

Apple has been in news since the head of machine learning resigned from his position. Recently it was stated that Ian Goodfellow left a note for his team stating, ‘I believe strongly that more flexibility would have been the best policy for my team’.

Ian Goodfellow was Apple’s director of machine learning who recently resigned from his position after more than three years. It is said that the resignation took place due to Apple’s return-to-office policy, as per the reports of The Verge tech.

Ian joined Apple Inc in 2019 as the director of machine learning in the Special Projects Group. Earlier to that, he was associated with Google as a senior staff research scientist. Ian was further described by MIT Technology Review as a man who has “given machines the gift of imagination”.

Apple announced to reopen its offices in March 2022. As per the memo of Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, the staff was required to work for at least one day per week in the office starting from 11 April. And eventually, the frequency upscaled post three weeks where employees would have to come to the office for two days/week. And by 23 May (upcoming), the employees will be expected to work from the office at least thrice a week.