Monday, May 09, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
Breaking
  • Curfew imposed in entire Sri Lanka with immediate effect: Police Spokesperson
  • As a small token of appreciation, IndiGo would like to offer electric wheelchair for child barred from boarding flight: CEO
  • Took best possible decision under difficult circumstances: IndiGo CEO on specially-abled child being barred from boarding flight
  • Navneet Rana, Ravi Rana likely to meet PM Modi in Delhi
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Why Apple's Ian Goodfellow resigned from his top post? Details

Why Apple's Ian Goodfellow resigned from his top post? Details

Apple lost its head of machine learning from its position recently and the reason is the offices to reopen. Ian Goodfellow states that more flexibility would have been the best policy for his team working at Apple  

India TV Tech Desk Written by: India TV Tech Desk
Noida Published on: May 09, 2022 15:56 IST
Apple, Ian Goodfellow, resign
Image Source : WEBSITE: PIXABAY

Apple 

Apple has been in news since the head of machine learning resigned from his position. Recently it was stated that Ian Goodfellow left a note for his team stating, ‘I believe strongly that more flexibility would have been the best policy for my team’.

Ian Goodfellow was Apple’s director of machine learning who recently resigned from his position after more than three years. It is said that the resignation took place due to Apple’s return-to-office policy, as per the reports of The Verge tech.

Ian joined Apple Inc in 2019 as the director of machine learning in the Special Projects Group. Earlier to that, he was associated with Google as a senior staff research scientist. Ian was further described by MIT Technology Review as a man who has “given machines the gift of imagination”.

Apple announced to reopen its offices in March 2022. As per the memo of Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, the staff was required to work for at least one day per week in the office starting from 11 April. And eventually, the frequency upscaled post three weeks where employees would have to come to the office for two days/week. And by 23 May (upcoming), the employees will be expected to work from the office at least thrice a week.

 

 

Russia Ukraine News

Top News

Latest News