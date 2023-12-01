Here's how iOS 17's new accessibility features for people with disabilities work

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE'S SHORT FILM - THE LOST VOICE Personal Voice Feature on iOS 17

In a short film named 'Lost Voice,' Apple shines a light on two new accessibility features—Personal Voice and Live Speech. These features, recently launched with iOS 17, take centre stage ahead of International Day for People with Disabilities on December 3.

Personal Voice and Live Speech

According to the tech giant, Personal Voice and Live Speech features come to the aid of millions at risk of losing their ability to speak due to conditions like muscular dystrophy or ALS. Personal Voice utilises on-device machine learning to recreate your voice, ensuring communication continuity if speech is lost. Live Speech, another feature, facilitates communication through iPhone, iPad, or Mac.

The Search for a Lost Voice

The film unfolds a heartwarming narrative featuring a young girl and her floppy-eared companion on a quest to find his missing voice. The storyline peeks at a deeply personal moment between a father and daughter, narrated entirely using Personal Voice generated on an iPhone.

The Real Voice Behind the Tale

Dr. Tristram Ingham, a physician, associate professor, and disability advocate from New Zealand, takes on the role of the father. Affected by facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, he faces progressive muscle degeneration that can lead to speech loss. Personal Voice technology allows him to preserve and use his own voice, ensuring a voice well into the future.

Behind the Scenes with Taika Waititi

To bring this emotional journey to life, Apple collaborated with Oscar-winning director Taika Waititi. Shot against the stunning backdrop of New Zealand, the production captures the country's natural beauty, including black sand beaches and rolling dunes.

