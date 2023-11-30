Thursday, November 30, 2023
     
Google and Canada reach agreement on news sharing and payments: Know what it means

Canada and Google settle their dispute over a news revenue law which ensures news remains in Google search results, with Google making annual payments to news companies.

Edited By: Vishal Upadhyay New Delhi Updated on: November 30, 2023 19:16 IST
Representational Image

Canada and Google have reportedly worked out a deal about a new law that makes big internet companies share ad money with news publishers. The agreement aims to stop Google from taking away news stories from its search results, which it had threatened to do because of the online news law.

Details of the Agreement 

According to TOI, if it's true, the deal means Google will make yearly payments, of about C$100 million ($73.6 million), to news companies. In return, Canadian news will keep appearing on Google's platforms. The rules for this deal were set up earlier this week between the Canadian government and Google.

Online News Act Background

The Online News Act, a part of a global trend to make big internet companies pay for news, got approved by the Canadian parliament in June. The government is now finalising the rules, and they should be out by December 19, explaining how this law will work.

Google's Concerns

Google didn't like Canada's law and said it's stricter than laws in Europe and Australia. The company is worried about having too much responsibility without a limit. Last month, a Canadian news industry group agreed with some of Google's worries about the new law.

Meta Platforms' Response

Because of similar worries, Meta Platforms (used to be Facebook) have already stopped people from sharing news on Facebook and Instagram.

Reportedly, this deal is part of a worldwide effort to make sure big tech companies pay news creators fairly for their work, ensuring that news publishers get a piece of the ad money these platforms make. 

Latest News