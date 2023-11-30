93 per cent of Indians expected to adopt 5G connectivity by 2029: Report

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

India is gearing up for a massive increase in 5G subscriptions, predicts a recent report by Ericsson. Right now, India is at 130 million, but by 2029, It might hit a whopping 860 million. The report also predicts that 5G coverage will be available to more than 45% of the global population by the end of 2023 and 85% by the end of 2029.

Big Shift from 4G to 5G

5G is like the superhero version of our current internet. It's super fast and can handle a lot more data. Currently, most users in India use the 4G network. But as 5G becomes more popular, the number of people using 4G might drop from 870 million in 2023 to 390 million in 2029.

Global 5G Trend

It's not just India catching the 5G fever; it's a global phenomenon. Globally, around 610 million new 5G subscriptions are expected in 2023. By 2029, there might be a staggering 5.3 billion people worldwide using 5G!

"With more than 600 million 5G subscriptions added globally this year, and rising in every region, it is evident that the demand for high-performance connectivity is strong," said Fredrik Jejdling, Executive Vice President and Head of Networks, Ericsson.

Data Explosion

We love using data on our smartphones, right? Well, the report says the amount of data we use every month on our phones will jump from 31GB to 75GB by 2029. That's a lot of selfies, videos, and messages!

Smartphones Taking Over

Smartphones are becoming everyone's best friend. As per the report, In India, almost everyone will be using smartphones for their mobile connections – going from 82 per cent in 2023 to 93 per cent in 2029.

