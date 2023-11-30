Apple reveals 14 best apps and games for 2023: Check details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

Apple has revealed the winners of the 2023 App Store Awards which acknowledges 14 apps and games that stood out for their innovation and user experiences. According to the company, these apps were chosen from nearly 40 finalists based on their technical advancements, design, and overall user engagement.

Key Apps Shortlist by Apple

AllTrails: It helps you find and explore outdoor trails which makes nature accessible to everyone. Pret-a-Makeup: This app on iPad lets you play with makeup virtually, whether you're a pro or just having fun. It promotes inclusivity and self-expression. Photomator: It uses smart tech to make fancy photo editing easier. MUBI: This app picks out amazing indie films and documentaries with a personal touch. SmartGym: Perfect for your Apple Watch, it's like a personal trainer with lots of exercises and fitness info.

Key Games Shortlisted by Apple

Honkai: Star Rail: A game on iPhone with a cool story and smart battles. Lost in Play: An adventure game that sparks your imagination with taps and clicks. Lies of P: A game with a beautifully dark fantasy world. Hello Kitty Island Adventure: This game from Apple Arcade is all about making friends in a sweet world.

Apple Store Impact

According to IANS, the App Store is like a busy marketplace with 1.8 million apps, and over 650 million people check it out every week in 175 countries! In 2022 alone, it helped developers make a whopping $1.1 trillion in sales. Apple's CEO, Tim Cook, praised all the creative minds behind these apps and games, saying they're changing the world with their smart ideas.

