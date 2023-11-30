Get a personal video clip from your favorite artists with Spotify Wrapped 2023| All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : SPOTIFY WRAPPED Spotify Wrapped 2023

After Apple Music's 'Replay 2023', now Spotify Wrapped for 2023 is here which offers users a personalised recap of their year in music, complete with a fresh design and exciting new features. The annual tradition includes insights into users' listening habits, such as top songs, artists, and genres.

How to find Spotify Wrapped?

To access Spotify Wrapped, users can find the Wrapped feed on the Home Screen, typically marked by a banner or wrapped button at the top right corner. The feed includes highlights, the personalised Wrapped recap, and expert-curated editorial playlists. Sharing the highlight story on social media is simple with the "Share this story" button at the end of a story.

Personalised Listening Experience: "Me in 2023" and "Sound Town"

This year, Spotify introduced "Me in 2023," allowing users to assign themselves one of 12 "listening characters" that align with their music tastes and habits. These characters, including "Shapeshifter" and "Luminary," add a touch of personality to the recap. Additionally, the "Sound Town" feature matches users to a city based on their listening preferences and top artists, providing a unique and personalised touch.

Refreshed Design and Enhanced Lists

Spotify has revamped its usual top-five lists with a fresh design. Genres are now represented as a sandwich, with the most-listened genres showcased as sandwich ingredients. Top artists now display the time when users listened to them the most, and the minutes listened reveal the day of peak listening.

Your Artist Message: A Personal Clip from Top Artists

Adding an extra personal touch, "Your Artist Message" shares a video clip from one of users' top artists. The Wrapped feed also features video messages from a variety of artists, including Taylor Swift, Jung Kook, and Bad Bunny.

Blend and Comparison Feature

With the "Blend," feature users can compare their Wrapped with friends and create a mix of their most-listened-to music. Spotify's AI DJ offers commentary on top artists, genres, and songs within playlists

Note: Ensure your Spotify app is updated, and users can also view Wrapped on the browser at Spotify.com/Wrapped.

