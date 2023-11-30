Google unveils top apps and games of 2023: Check complete list here

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Top Picks of 2023 Google Play Store's Best Apps and Games Revealed

Google has announced its top apps and games for 2023 in India. These apps and games have been specifically selected for their usefulness in meeting various needs. "In 2023, once again, we saw many new and exciting apps helping people through a range of critical needs, with self-care, personal growth, and e-commerce apps dominating app innovations on our list this year," Google said in a blog post.

Best App of the Year: Level SuperMind

The top app of the year is "Level SuperMind," designed to enhance mindfulness. It offers personalised AI paths with a mix of meditation, exercises, journals, and sleep stories.

Best AI Apps: Stimuler and SwiftChat

In the AI category, Stimuler aids in improving English speaking skills using AI-powered voice technology. SwiftChat employs conversational AI chatbots to assist students and teachers with personalised learning content in multiple Indian languages.

User's Choice App of the Year: THAP: Your Happiness Gym

THAP, a therapy app, secured the users' choice award by helping people enhance their mental well-being. It addresses issues like depression, anxiety, and stress, providing easy access to resources and licensed therapists.

Personal Growth Apps: Infinity Learn, upGrad, and AmbitionBox

For personal growth, Infinity Learn and upGrad cater to e-learning needs, while AmbitionBox assists in making informed career decisions.

Best Game of the Year: Monopoly Go

The title of the best game went to "Monopoly Go," which taps into India's love for multiplayer board games, introducing new boards, characters, and events.

Users' Choice Game: Subway Surfers Blast

Subway Surfers Blast, an adventure game, won the users' choice award which reflects Indian players' fondness for the Subway Surfers crew.

Best Pick Up & Play Game: Mighty Doom

"Mighty Doom" reignited the legacy of the Doom franchise which brings demon-slaying action into gamers' hands.

Best Ongoing Games: BGMI and EA SPORTS FC Mobile Soccer

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) attracted attention with updates like a new NUSA map and Dragon Super Ball characters, winning in the ongoing game category. EA SPORTS FC Mobile Soccer also made the cut, reflecting the rising popularity of sports titles among Indian gamers.

