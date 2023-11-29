Cyber fraud alert! How Infosys techie lost Rs 3.7 crore to scamsters? 5 things to know

Follow us on Image Source : AP Representational Image

Cyber fraudsters tricked a senior Infosys employee from Bengaluru into giving them Rs 3.7 crore. The Infosys employee fell prey to scamsters, who posed themselves as officials from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), and Mumbai Police. As per a report by the Times of India, the victim has registered a case on November 25 with Whitefield police station in Bengaluru.

What actually happened?

As per the report, the Infosys employee received a call from one of the miscreants on November 21, claiming a criminal case has been registered against him at Mumbai's Vakola police station. He was told that the case has been registered against him in relation to money laundering. The caller also threatened him that several cases have been filed against the IT employee using his Aadhaar Card details and even asked him to come to Mumbai for an investigation.

How miscreants faked to be government body officials?

After the first call on November 21, the caller kept calling the Infosys employee for the next few days and pressured him into transferring Rs 3.7 crore from his personal bank account to multiple accounts. The caller then said to the victim that he is transferring the call to a senior officer, who on a video call appeared in a khaki uniform with a fake police station set up in the background. During the call, the miscreant also showed the victim his fake ID card and fabricated copy of the complaint against him. Later, the caller asked the victim to transfer money to multiple accounts to settle the case.

In what Sections case has been registered?

On November 25, the victim realised that he had been deceived and filed a police complaint. The case was registered under IPC Sections 419 and 420. Since the amount involved exceeds Rs 3 crore, the case has been transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

How to safeguard yourself from such scamsters?

As per a report by TOI, a senior police officer mentioned that fraudsters often misuse the name of organisations like TRAI to extort money from people. ''Receivers of such calls should either tell the fraudsters that they will report the matter to police or respond to such calls only after consulting their lawyers,'' TOI reporting quoting the officer.

