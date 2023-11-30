December 1 ALERT: New SIM card purchase rules - 6 key things to keep in mind

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

Starting tomorrow (December 1, 2023), buying a SIM card comes with updated rules to enhance security and curb fraudulent activities. The Department of Telecommunications is implementing these rules to streamline the process and reduce spam calls. Ignoring these rules could result in fines of up to Rs 10 lakh.

1. Mandatory KYC Verification

Telecom companies must ensure Know Your Customer (KYC) verification by the shops selling SIM cards. The responsibility for verifying merchants lies with the telecom companies. Failure to comply with these rules may lead to a hefty fine of Rs 10 lakh.

2. Mandatory Registration Before Sale

The new rules make it mandatory to register before selling a SIM card. This step is crucial for maintaining accountability and ensuring that each SIM card sale is properly documented.

3. Restriction on Bulk Purchases

Bulk purchases of SIM cards will now be limited to commercial connections only. Normal users will not be able to buy bulk SIM cards, which aims to prevent misuse and unauthorised distribution.

4. Limit on SIM Cards per Aadhaar ID

While normal users can still purchase up to 9 SIM cards using one Aadhaar ID, bulk purchases will face restrictions. This measure helps control the distribution of SIM cards and prevents potential misuse.

5. Number Allotment After 90 Days

According to the new rules, if a person deactivates their number, that specific number will only be allotted to someone else after a waiting period of 90 days. This ensures a grace period before recycling phone numbers.

6. Enhanced Data Collection for New SIMs

For purchasing a new SIM card on an active number, the process will now include scanning the Aadhaar and collecting demographic data. This additional step aims to strengthen the verification process.

