How 'Gajraj AI' will protect elephants from train accidents? Everything you need to know

Indian Railways has introduced a cutting-edge technology named 'Gajraj' to prevent elephant accidents on railway tracks. This new artificial intelligence (AI) software aims to address the issue of elephant fatalities resulting from train accidents. The software, similar to the existing Kavach system, has been specifically developed to mitigate incidents involving elephants.

The Gajraj AI Software

Indian Railways has crafted the Gajraj AI software as an armor system to safeguard elephants from train-related accidents. The software uses artificial intelligence and is designed to be installed along 700 kilometers of railway tracks in states such as Assam, West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Jharkhand.

How does Gajraj AI work?

The Gajraj software operates by employing sensors on the Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) line. These sensors are capable of detecting the vibrations caused by elephants' footsteps from a distance of 200 meters. Once detected, the software triggers an alarm to alert the train's Loco Pilot. This advanced warning system allows the Loco Pilot to respond promptly by slowing down the train's speed, which will ensure the safety of both the elephants and passengers.

Approx. 20 Elephants Lose their Lives Every Year

Across various regions in India, incidents of elephants colliding with trains on railway tracks have been a recurrent and concerning problem. This is especially prevalent in states with high elephant populations. Annually, approximately 20 elephants lose their lives due to accidents on railway tracks. By implementing the Gajraj AI software, Indian Railways aims to proactively prevent accidents involving elephants on railway tracks.

