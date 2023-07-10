Monday, July 10, 2023
     
Apple in talks with Samsung to introduce MacBook featuring foldable display

Apple is in talks with Samsung for a foldable display MacBook, which is expected to release in 2026. Samsung's display is poised to gain influence with potential Apple foldable MacBook collaboration.

July 10, 2023
Image Source : APPLE INC MacBook Pro images

Apple is currently in discussions with Samsung to launch a MacBook featuring a foldable display. According to media reports, although the product's unveiling is expected in 2025, its actual release is likely to take place in 2026, as per SamMobile. If Apple were to introduce a foldable MacBook with a Samsung Display, it would significantly benefit Samsung's display division, granting them greater influence, financial gains, and enhanced credibility. Such a move would undoubtedly boost the popularity of foldable devices in the market.

To support the speculated release of a MacBook with a folding display, Samsung Display has made plans to invest approximately 4.1 trillion won (equivalent to $3.1 billion) in mass-producing large-screen foldable OLED panels between 2025 and 2026.

Apple is known for its meticulous approach, investing several years in the prototyping and design phases of disruptive technologies. Considering that the MacBook holds a prominent position in the market, the company must exercise extra caution in delivering innovative products, as stated in the report.

In April, it was previously reported that Samsung Display had initiated the development of 13.3-inch OLED panels specifically for Apple's upcoming MacBook Air. This aligns with the possibility of a foldable MacBook in the pipeline.

Earlier this year, in January, there were indications that Samsung was working on a new technology called "Lifelike Pixels" for its OLED screens. This development could potentially contribute to the overall display quality of future devices, including the speculated foldable MacBook.

While the news of a foldable MacBook remains in the realm of speculation, the prospect of such a device has generated excitement among tech enthusiasts. If Apple and Samsung strike a deal, it could mark a significant advancement in the laptop industry, further blurring the line between traditional laptops and foldable devices.

Inputs from IANS

 

 

