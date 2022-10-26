Wednesday, October 26, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Say 'Alexa, start live cricket commentary' to your smart device

Say 'Alexa, start live cricket commentary' to your smart device

Amazon has announced a new update where people can ask Alexa to play live commentary from the T20 World Cup 2022. Users will have to say "Alexa, start live cricket commentary," to tune in and the commentary will play on the device accordingly.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 Noida Updated on: October 26, 2022 17:39 IST
Echo Dot
Image Source : AMAZON INDIA Echo Dot

Amazon has recently announced it has updated the virtual assistant Alexa for getting the official live cricket commentary and scores from the virtual assistant. The smart speakers will be able to play live cricket commentary from the T20 World Cup 2022 on the devices.

Alexa users may ask the voice assistant about recent match information like:

  • Schedules
  • Scores
  • Team sheets
  • Player statistics

This skill is available for free on different devices, including:

  • Echo smart speakers
  • Fire TV
  • Alexa mobile app
  • Amazon shopping app (Android).

Users just have to say "Alexa, start live cricket commentary," to tune in.

Additionally, it can be used to set reminders for the matches and to keep track of the favourite team's fixtures.

Alexa can also use information from past matches to analyse the current ongoing matches to tell expected winners, innings scores and much more, the company added.

The company said recently that the number of requests to Amazon Alexa in the Hindi language had increased by more than 52 per cent in the last year.

Customers in India interacted with the Amazon Alexa voice service millions of times a day in Hindi and Hinglish for music, information, cricket scores, smart home control, setting alarms/reminders etc.

Earlier, a report said that the global installed base of smart home devices was set to exceed two billion devices this year.

According to the report, smart speakers had the most global shipments in 2021, with 195 million, followed by lighting, plugs/switches and connected health devices.

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News