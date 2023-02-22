Wednesday, February 22, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. AI-written books from diverse genre flooded Amazon: All you need to know

AI-written books from diverse genre flooded Amazon: All you need to know

The report has stated that there are around 300 books which have been written or co-written by OpenAI’s chatbot (ChatGPT) which got listed on the e-commerce platform today. These books are from diverse genres- ranging from fantasy, self-help, fiction, non-fiction and more.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 Noida Published on: February 22, 2023 18:17 IST
AI, book, amazon
Image Source : PIXBAY AI written book

It was reported earlier today that hundreds of books which were written by ChatGPT have suddenly made their way on Amazon in recent past weeks. Certainly, people are finding technology to help them in becoming authors and earn money through smart work, by getting the entire book ready with generative artificial intelligence.

ALSO READ: Elon Musk makes Twitter algorithm available for everyone: Know-why?

The report has stated that there are around 300 books which have been written or co-written by OpenAI’s chatbot (ChatGPT) which got listed on the e-commerce platform today. These books are from diverse genres- ranging from fantasy, self-help, fiction, non-fiction and more.

ALSO READ: 6G Network launch plan: All you need to know

Some of the books which have been curated with the help of ChatGPT have been titled as-

  • ‘ChatGPT smarter than humans?’
  • ‘Make more money with ChatGPT’
  • ‘The star weaver’s lesson: Magical bedtime story’ and more

People have certainly used their minds to create illustrated books for children with the help of ChatGPT, which are entirely produced by artificial intelligence with the help of the simple text prompts feature which is available on the chatbot.

It was also reported that some of the authors who have curated the content from the platform have not even mentioned that the content they used in the book has been curated from the OpenAI’s chatbot. 

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra’s wrinkled screen issue is not a defect: Know everything

Related Stories
Amazon Great Republic Day sale on luxury watches: Super discounts on Fossil, Fastrack, Timex

Amazon Great Republic Day sale on luxury watches: Super discounts on Fossil, Fastrack, Timex

Jeff Bezos makes a rare visit at Washington Post amid layoffs fears

Jeff Bezos makes a rare visit at Washington Post amid layoffs fears

Tech employees earning up to $1 million per year got laid off: Know-why?

Tech employees earning up to $1 million per year got laid off: Know-why?

Fake ChatGPT apps are stealing data and must be deleted immediately: Here is the list

Fake ChatGPT apps are stealing data and must be deleted immediately: Here is the list

ChatGPT will help you write the best love letter this Valentine's Day

ChatGPT will help you write the best love letter this Valentine's Day

From ELIZA to SimSimi: Here is a look at chronological overview of AI chatbots before ChatGPT and Ba

From ELIZA to SimSimi: Here is a look at chronological overview of AI chatbots before ChatGPT and Ba

Here are the top 5 ChatGPT extensions for Google Chrome that would boost your productivity

Here are the top 5 ChatGPT extensions for Google Chrome that would boost your productivity

Velocity launches Lexi- India's first ChatGPT-powered AI chatbot

Velocity launches Lexi- India's first ChatGPT-powered AI chatbot

Microsoft's ChatGPT-powered Bing now open for beta testing, starts sending invites for people

Microsoft's ChatGPT-powered Bing now open for beta testing, starts sending invites for people

MeitY to integrate ChatGPT with WhatsApp for key govt schemes: Report

MeitY to integrate ChatGPT with WhatsApp for key govt schemes: Report

OpenAI's Turbo model now available in US for $20 monthly subscription

OpenAI's Turbo model now available in US for $20 monthly subscription

How to make big money by using ChatGPT?

How to make big money by using ChatGPT?

Is Elon Musk against the Artificial Intelligence, as he calls it to be the biggest risks for future?

Is Elon Musk against the Artificial Intelligence, as he calls it to be the biggest risks for future?

OpenAI's maximum-profit is controlled by Microsoft: Elon Musk

OpenAI's maximum-profit is controlled by Microsoft: Elon Musk

Amazon asks employees to work from office at least three days a week

Amazon asks employees to work from office at least three days a week

Amazon's Alexa app enables user move music between multiple speakers: Know-how

Amazon's Alexa app enables user move music between multiple speakers: Know-how

Microsoft Bing AI increases chat limits: Know-more

Microsoft Bing AI increases chat limits: Know-more

It is unclear and nearly impossible to know the exact number of e-books which have been floating on the internet, but people seem to be using technology to generate some extra income.

ChatGPT has been making waves since the day it got announced and people responded very positively to the technology. But with the recent floating, the biggest technology firms like Microsoft and Alphabet have hastily debuted similar services in Google and Bing, majorly to incorporate artificial intelligence.

When ChatGPT was introduced, there were a lot of concerns which were raised over the authenticity because the chatbot know how to write by scanning a million pages at-a-go. 

 

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News