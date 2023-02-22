AI-written books from diverse genre flooded Amazon: All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : PIXBAY AI written book

It was reported earlier today that hundreds of books which were written by ChatGPT have suddenly made their way on Amazon in recent past weeks. Certainly, people are finding technology to help them in becoming authors and earn money through smart work, by getting the entire book ready with generative artificial intelligence.

The report has stated that there are around 300 books which have been written or co-written by OpenAI’s chatbot (ChatGPT) which got listed on the e-commerce platform today. These books are from diverse genres- ranging from fantasy, self-help, fiction, non-fiction and more.

Some of the books which have been curated with the help of ChatGPT have been titled as-

‘ChatGPT smarter than humans?’

‘Make more money with ChatGPT’

‘The star weaver’s lesson: Magical bedtime story’ and more

People have certainly used their minds to create illustrated books for children with the help of ChatGPT, which are entirely produced by artificial intelligence with the help of the simple text prompts feature which is available on the chatbot.

It was also reported that some of the authors who have curated the content from the platform have not even mentioned that the content they used in the book has been curated from the OpenAI’s chatbot.

It is unclear and nearly impossible to know the exact number of e-books which have been floating on the internet, but people seem to be using technology to generate some extra income.

ChatGPT has been making waves since the day it got announced and people responded very positively to the technology. But with the recent floating, the biggest technology firms like Microsoft and Alphabet have hastily debuted similar services in Google and Bing, majorly to incorporate artificial intelligence.

When ChatGPT was introduced, there were a lot of concerns which were raised over the authenticity because the chatbot know how to write by scanning a million pages at-a-go.

