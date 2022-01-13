Happy Lohri: 7 Best Bluetooth Speakers to choose for any House Party

Follow us on Image Source : WEBSITE: PIXABAY House Party and celebration

Highlights Speakers for House party 2022

Must have Gadgets for any in house celebration

Syska, boAt, Just Corseca, UBON, WK Life and more

Happy Lohri! We all have to admit that festivals are the best time to embrace the positive vibe and energy by making the most out of it. But unfortunately, due to the rising cases of COVID and its variants, people are preferring to still celebrate the festival but in a safer way- like having a house party with limited family members to keep everyone safe and protected. And any celebration- indoor or outdoor is indeed incomplete without music. Today we have a number of options to choose from, for organising any house party and a number of brands have been coming up with budget Bluetooth speakers to tap all the segments.

To add music to your festive celebration and indoor Lohri party, we came up with several Bluetooth speakers which can be the best fit and a great companion for a great play experience.

boAt Stone 1200

Image Source : PR boAT

boAt Stone 1200 14W portable wireless speaker comes with RGB LEDs and supports 14W boAt signature sound with a passive bass radiator. Along with wireless connectivity, the speaker supports AUX, USB and FM modes as well. Backed by 3600mAh battery capacity, the speaker is capable to play for up to 9 hours on a single full charge without RGB LEDs and up to 7 hours with the RGB LEDs. The speaker also supports the TWS feature, where two Stone 1200s could be connected for bigger impact and experience. The boAt further supports instant voice assistant with a single tap on the speaker.

Available with one year of warranty, boAt Stone 1200 is available at INR 3,499 onwards from the official website and other e-commerce sites.

Syska BT4070X Powerful Bass Wireless Speaker

Image Source : PR SYSKA

Syska BT4070X Powerful Bass Wireless Speaker comes equipped with HD Bass. The speaker offers a powerful output of 4W, 50MM bass drivers and comes with a Micro USB cable. The Bluetooth speaker is BIS certified and offers a power output of 4W and 50MM bass driver size. The company claims that the speaker is capable to deliver uninterrupted music for up to 4hours and has a frequency range of 60Hz to 20KHz. The product comes with a 12-month warranty and is available in black, blue and grey colours.

BT4070X wireless speaker is priced at INR 1499 and can be bought from leading retail and online stores.

Boult Audio’s ‘BassBox Arc’ & ‘BassBox Verve’

Image Source : PR BOULT

Boult Audio’s 'BassBox Arc’ and ‘BassBox Verve’ are a match for the party season as they are protected with IPX5- certification and support Bluetooth 5.0. BassBox Arc’s enclosure is a powerful 50mm driver and 5W high-fidelity amplifier whereas, BassBox Verve offers twin 57mm drivers along with a 10W high-fidelity amplifier enabling both the speakers to have zero distortion even at the highest volume.

BassBox Arc and BassBox Verve are personal portable wireless speakers available at a price bracket of INR 999 and INR 1299 respectively. The speakers come with 1 year of warranty and could be bought from Flipkart.com.

UBON SP-8005 ‘Sound Aura’ Wireless Basstube Speaker

Image Source : PR UBON

UBON SP-8005 Sound Aura Wireless Basstube Speaker with Microphone is equipped with USB charging, built-in microphone and comes with 0connectivity options like USB Port and Micro TF/SD Card. The speaker offers a 1200mAh that supports around 6 hours of playtime in a single recharge.

UBON Sound Aura Wireless Basstube speaker runs on Bluetooth 5.0 and has a 3.5mm Karaoke mic with a 3mtr cable, enabling the user to stream the playlist without any hassle. The speaker is priced at INR 2,999 and is available for purchases from retail as well as on the Flipkart store.

WK Life SP390 Bluetooth Speaker with Glowing Lights

Image Source : PR wk life

Compatible with almost all Bluetooth devices, the WK Life SP390 speaker supports wired connectivity via Aux Port. The speaker could be connected within the range of 10 meters and has a 2,000 mAh battery. As the name suggests, the speaker comes with several LED light mode touch to switch.

Available with a 1-year warranty, WK Life SP390 is priced at INR 2699 and is available on the official website of WK LIFE and Flipkart.

Just Corseca Sushi Wireless Portable Speaker

Image Source : PR Just Corseca

Just Corseca Sushi Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker comes in palm size and claims to deliver 10W RMS output with stereo sound audio performance. With 300 grams weight, the speaker supports a 360-degree sound delivery. Powered by a 1,200 mAh battery Sushi Wireless Portable Speaker can play for around 4 hours with a single charge.

Along with Bluetooth support, the speaker can further be connected with AUX input, TF memory card and USB port. It also supports FM and has an inbuilt mic for calling and is available in 5 trendy colour variants- black, blue, green, pink and red.

Available at INR 2, 999, Sushi Wireless Portable Speaker is available at both online and offline stores.